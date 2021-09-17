Hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist jailed for almost 10 years

A hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist in Hull has been jailed for 9 years and six months and been banned from driving for 12 years and four months.

Ben George, aged 30 and from Hull, was sentenced today at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured and causing death whilst driving without a licence.

Humberside Police conducted a house-to-house search and initially made three arrests in connection with the fatal crash, which happened on Wednesday 29 January 2020, as they tried to track down the driver of the Audi A4 involved.

George, who pleaded guilty to all charges, fled the scene and the cyclist, 56-year-old Jeffrey Davis, died in hospital from his injuries.

Following sentencing, Sergeant Rob Mazingham of Humberside Police Serious Collision Unit said: “I would like to thank Jeffrey Davis' family for their patience whilst this case has been investigated.

“They have endured unimaginable pain since the loss of their loved one, something no family should have to go through.

“I hope that today’s sentencing of George will provide Jeffreys family some form of closure at this very difficult time in knowing George is unable to cause further harm.

“Ben George has not only lost his freedom today, but he also has to live with knowledge that he has changed a family’s life forever.

“For those who choose to commit driving offences and continue to put themselves and others at risk, I have a simple message for you. We will not tolerate it and we will take appropriate action.”

The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years imprisonment. However, even in the most egregious cases, that maximum term is never imposed.

While George’s guilty pleas will have secured him a discount on the jail term, the convictions for driving while uninsured and without a valid driving licence will have had an effect on the sentence imposed.