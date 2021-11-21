Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Hit-and-run driver knocks four teenage cyclists off their bikes

Hit-and-run driver knocks four teenage cyclists off their bikes

Police are investigating incident which happened in village near Norwich
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 21, 2021 17:00
3

Norfolk Constabulary have launched an investigation after four teenage cyclists were reported to have been knocked off their bikes by a hit and run driver in a village near Norwich.

The incident happened on Woodbastwick Road in Blofield, reports the Eastern Daily Press.

The news outlet says that police were alerted at 9.11pm on the evening of Friday 19 November, with the vehicle involved being a white or grey van.

None of the teenagers was seriously injured, however one of their parents posted a picture on Facebook showing a cut shoulder caused by the van’s wing mirror.

The teenagers, all of whom had lights on their bikes and were wearing cycle helmets, were riding away from the Heathlands Social Club when the crash happened.

According to the parent’s Facebook post, one of their child’s friends “was taken out by a van,” causing all four to crash.

Earlier this week, an MP told a House of Commons debate that she believed that current laws on hit-and-run drivers incentivised motorists who were impaired by alcohol or drugs to flee the scene rather than stop.

> Hit-and-run laws give drink-drivers incentive to flee crashes where they have killed people, says MP

Christina Rees, the Labour MP for Neath, said: “It is no surprise that those in favour of a change in the law say that there is a perverse incentive for a driver who is under the influence of drink or drugs to leave the scene of a traffic collision, thereby avoiding a drink and drugs test by the police.

“If they hand themselves in to the police later, they cannot be tested because of the time that has elapsed and are likely to avoid a more serious offence or penalty.”

The debate was tabled by the Backbench Business Committee after two petitions submitted to the Parliament.uk website each passed the 100,000 signatures needed to make them eligible for discussion in the House of Commons.

hit-and-run
Norfolk Constabulary
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments