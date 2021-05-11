Halfords launches Pre-Loved bikes trial trade-in and resale scheme - but only on own-brand Carrera models

Halfords has become the latest major cycling retailer to launch a scheme under which it will refurbish and sell pre-owned bikes with the initiative accepting and offering bikes from its Carrera own-brand range.
The retailer says that it ultimately plans a nationwide rollout of its Pre-Loved initiative, which will see customers receive gift cards for trading in their bikes, after analysing the results of a pilot scheme launched today in four stores in Wales.
Bikes traded in under the scheme will be inspected and serviced by Halfords mechanics after the customer takes them to a participating store, before being offered for sale at a discount at the same outlet.
The value of the gift card depends on the condition of the bike being traded in, although even if Halfords staff consider it is in too poor a state to be sold on, the customer will still be offered a £20 gift card and the bike’s parts recycled via Halfords.
Sarah Fillipardos, head of cycling at Halfords, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching our ‘Pre-Loved’ bike scheme, offering clear benefits to both bike owners, who are offered an easy and sustainable way to rid themselves of their old bikes, and of course customers who will now have access to a new Carrera bike at a more affordable price.
“The scheme is also a way for us to stimulate more sustainable treatment of bikes and make sure that more bikes are used to their maximum before being discarded.”
The scheme is initially being launched at Halfords stores in Carmarthen, Cwmbran, Llanelli and Merthyr Tydfil.
Halfords’ unveiling of the scheme follows Decathlon’s launch of its Second Life website in March, both initiatives coming at a time when booming demand for bikes caused by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a global shortage of new bikes, and consequent rise in the number of people looking to buy secondhand ones.
Similar to tyhe Halfords scheme, the Decathlon one focuses on bieks initially sold under its own-brands such as Btwin and Van Rysel.
Decathlon launching Second Life site to sell refurbished bikes as part of environmental drive
