Five cool things coming soon from Ribble, Lake, Pro, IRC and Silca

It might be a rest day at that little race in France... but there's no rest for the road.cc review crew, as lots of shiny new stuff has been in and out of HQ recently! Here's the cream of the crop this week.

Lake CX403 CFC Carbon Road Shoe

£410.00

Can you ever justify dropping over 400 quid on a pair of bike shoes? If you were going to spend that cash then Lake's luxurious CX403 might be towards the top of your list, with a kangaroo leather upper and a super stiff carbon sole. They're designed for higher cadence riding, say Lake, with a higher pressure and slimmer fit than their shoes than feature the their Competition Last and Sports Last. The kangaroo leather is also perforated for enhanced fit and feel, and like all Lake's high-end shoes, they're heat mouldable so you can customise to fit you perfectly by popping then in the oven. Mat Brett will be reporting back on these classy kicks soon...

IRC Formula Pro X Guard TL

£55.00

IRC's tyres have impressed us greatly in the past, and this new tubeless model is described as the toughest in their Formula Pro range. IRC say they will perform greatly in wet or dry conditions alike, and the new puncture-resistant belt with a 40x40 TPI anti-puncture protection barrier should prevent deflating rides. They weigh in a 156g per tyre, and IRC claim they "sacrifice nothing" even with the extra puncture protection. Did Stu Kerton manage a puncture-free test period? His review is coming soon...

Ribble Endurance AL Disc 2021

£999.00

Ribble's reliable sportive bike gets a full Shimano Tiagra groupset, mechanical disc brakes and a new paint job for 2021, with the frame made from tried and tested 6061 heat-treated aluminium with seamless welds. A Mavic Aksium Disc Clincher wheelset with 25mm Continental Ultra Sport III tyres is all fair and square at the Cycle to Work-friendly price, with finishing kit such as the alloy bars, stem and seatpost courtesy of Ribble's in-house LEVEL 1 brand. Does it punch above its 10.03kg weight? The test report is due later this month.

Pro Vibe carbon stem

£249.99

This carbon stem has long been a high-end staple of Pro's range, having featured on many pro bikes over the years, and it's now looking stealthier than ever. Weighing from 120g depending on which length you choose (from 90mm up to a whopping 130mm) the Vibe is aerodynamically optimised and now features Pro's 'Puzzle Clamping System' for a completely secure fit. It's also made to house Di2 cables internally, and it's reversable so you can either have 8 degrees of extra rise, or turn it round for a slammed position. Has it made its way onto Liam Cahill's bike full-time? His verdict is coming shortly.

Silca Mattone Seat Pack

£45.00

The reliable BOA system an be found on everything from bike to running shoes, and now Silca have added one to their latest seatpack for extra secure closure. Silca say it's completely water-resistant, and will house a spare tube, CO2, multi-tool, and some cash for coffee stops or emergencies with ease. A zipper under the dial means you can access your gear on the bike, and the BOA opening means you can simply open it like a book off the bike for easy access. Internal dividers also stow cash or cards away from your tube and tools. Neil Gander will be telling us if it lives up to the hype in his full review, coming soon...

