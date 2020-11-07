Support road.cc

Civerinos Slice (via StreetView)

Award for Edinburgh pizzeria that refused to serve people who parked in bike lane

Civerinos Slice also offered cyclists a 10% discount during lockdown
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Nov 07, 2020 11:30
Civerinos Slice has been named Cycling Scotland’s Business Champion of the Year. The Edinburgh pizzeria refuses to serve drivers who park in the pop-up cycle lane outside and also offered a 10% discount to anyone who arrived by bike.

Cycling Scotland said Civerinos Slice, “showed courage and leadership by embracing the pop-up infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many other companies could only see the downsides.”

The position was welcomed by many.

The efforts to deter people from parking in the bike lane were then followed by a discount for anyone arriving by bike.

This was also well received.

Cycling Scotland said: “Civerinos Slice bravely made a very public pro-cycling statement that they wouldn't serve anyone parking in the cycle lane outside their shop.

"A lot of other businesses had a negative reaction to the new pop-up infrastructure, but Civerinos Slice’s attitude was a shining example of how businesses can benefit from increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.”

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

