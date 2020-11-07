Award for Edinburgh pizzeria that refused to serve people who parked in bike lane

Civerinos Slice has been named Cycling Scotland’s Business Champion of the Year. The Edinburgh pizzeria refuses to serve drivers who park in the pop-up cycle lane outside and also offered a 10% discount to anyone who arrived by bike.

Cycling Scotland said Civerinos Slice, “showed courage and leadership by embracing the pop-up infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many other companies could only see the downsides.”

to try and protect cyclists and pedestrians at the Forrest road junction to try and stop people parking on the pavement & bus lane. We have encouraged our neighbours to do the same. Stay safe.. be nice... eat pizza x pic.twitter.com/ZN7iN050wq — Civerinos Food Club (@civerinos_slice) July 3, 2020

The position was welcomed by many.

You guys are the best..... we’ll keep at it if you all keep being so rad and supportive 🤜🍕🤛 pic.twitter.com/RkipVMxrwd — Civerinos Food Club (@civerinos_slice) July 6, 2020

The efforts to deter people from parking in the bike lane were then followed by a discount for anyone arriving by bike.

This was also well received.

Finally, an example of how businesses benefit from making streets safer for people. Pleased to see yesterday that @civerinos_slice getting good business from (socially distanced) cyclists, recognising they welcome them (altho' 10% discount for cyclists probably helps also!) pic.twitter.com/JnY8747gRj — Citizen of Edinburgh (@mark_lazarowicz) July 5, 2020

Cycling Scotland said: “Civerinos Slice bravely made a very public pro-cycling statement that they wouldn't serve anyone parking in the cycle lane outside their shop.

"A lot of other businesses had a negative reaction to the new pop-up infrastructure, but Civerinos Slice’s attitude was a shining example of how businesses can benefit from increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.”