Edinburgh cyclists forced out of cycle lane and into motor traffic lane because only one was cleared of snow

Edinburgh cyclists have complained that new bikes lanes are not being cleared of snow, forcing them to take their chances in the now reduced width motor vehicles lanes – which are being cleared.

Edinburgh had its first snow of the year this week. Despite it having been forecast, numerous segregated cycle lanes – including some installed as part of the council’s Spaces for People programme – were not cleared.

Looks like we may have to clear these ourselves. Was it beyond the ken o man to expect the snow not to fall in the cycle lane. The smaller machinery that does the pavement will fit the lane no problem. Not doing it is inexcusable. — ShakeTheFoundations (@shaken_shake) December 4, 2020

Colinton and Fairmilehead councillor Scott Arthur told the Edinburgh Evening News: “This was not a significant snowfall and there was plenty of warning of it.

“Nonetheless, I awoke this morning to reports from residents in my ward of cars losing control, curtailed bus services, dangerous footpaths and impassable cycle lanes.

“The council can choose to defend the situation, but residents in my ward want a bit of humility and for lessons to be learnt.

“Time and time again I was told that the council had the resources to keep the Spaces for People cycle lanes on the A702 free of snow, ice and leaves. For two days now, however, they have been impassable due to a relatively small amount of snow.

“This has forced vulnerable cyclists into the now much narrower vehicle lane – the very definition of an accident waiting to happen.”

Fairmilehead councillor Stella Thomson agreed.

“It was horrible to find the lanes weren’t gritted last night and I watched those cyclists with my heart in my mouth,” she said.

“Nevertheless, the temporary lanes have made cycling much safer generally and have attracted many more people to cycle, so we expect the council to fix this promptly.”

Pentland Hills councillor Susan Webber, meanwhile, said she had breathed “a huge sigh of relief” that the Spaces for People schemes had not yet been implemented in her ward, “as there would have significant issues today for all road users.”

The convener of the council’s transport committee, Lesley Macinnes, said: “We prepare well in advance for whatever winter might throw at us.

“Our teams have been out gritting priority routes and our Roads Services teams are on standby with a fleet of gritting lorries and mini-tractors ready to go when needed.

“We need to be responsive to unpredictable weather patterns. Last night for example, light snowfall was forecast but much heavier amounts fell than were predicted.

“Our gritting teams are on hand 24/7 to respond to the poor conditions on the city’s roads, cycle paths and pavements.

“We operate a priority gritting system, treating priority one routes first, which include principal roads, bus routes and roads and pavements leading to hospitals, fire stations and care homes, in order to keep the city moving.

“These are complex plans involving coordinating a lot of machinery, additional staff and the need to be responsive to changing conditions.”