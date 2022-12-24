Early Christmas present for school with its own BMX track that had bikes stolen

Kids at a school in Wigan that has its own BMX track last week received an early Christmas present as the local council made a gift of new bikes to replace ones that had been stolen.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School was given five new bikes by Wigan Council, meaning that children there can get back on track during break times and in PE lessons.

Councillor Paul Prescott, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services, planning and transport, said: “Our team were told about this theft when they visited the school in September, when Dr Bike completed 40 free bike repairs.

“This helped get the kids’ bikes back up to scratch ahead of Bikeability at the school, a national programme to help children feel safe and confident to cycle to school and enjoy cycling in their free time.

“I’m really delighted that we were able to replace these five BMX bikes, and help students get back on their track and have fun.”

The bikes had been stolen from a storage shed on the school’s premises, and the council has also provided five locks to help keep the replacement bikes secure.

Andrew McConnell, the school’s deputy head, said “We are really delighted that the council has been able to donate five BMX bikes to the school. It means our children can once again use and enjoy our BMX track, which is fantastic.

“Our children and parents really appreciate the Dr Bike visits, helping our families to have a safe and green way to get to school, and enabling children to have fun on their bikes.

“It was fantastic to see all the smiling faces during the visit. The team also gave helpful advice to both children and parents regarding bike care.”

The BMX track at the school, its Bikeability training, and the new bikes were all funded by Greater Manchester’s Mayor’s Challenge Fund, which promotes active travel.

The festive gesture was also applauded on Twitter by world and Paralympic cycling champion Dame Sarah Storey, who was appointed Greater Manchester’s active travel commissioner earlier this year.

Great to see these youngsters are back on their BMX track 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/zhEWDKNhlr — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) December 19, 2022

On the section of its website devoted to PE and school sport, St Patrick’s says: “Ensuring all of the children in our school have the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike was one of the key priorities in our action plan.

“As part of the PE Curriculum, pupils in Year 6 access Bikeability Training. This course is ‘cycling proficiency’ for the 21st Century, designed to give the pupils the skills and confidence to ride their bikes on today’s roads.

“Children complete the Level 1 course in the schools grounds, whilst the Level 2 course takes place on the roads in the local community.

“In the Summer term, pupils in Year 5 have specialist BMX training on our school BMX track. These sessions take place with Dillon Clayton a former European and World Champion BMX rider.

“Dillon has shared his expertise with the teaching staff at school and the children can now access BMX riding as one of our organised physical activities at lunchtimes on our very own BMX track,” he added.