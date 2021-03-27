Driver who killed teenage cyclist and lied about hitting a deer given suspended sentence

A driver has avoided being jailed after he killed a teenage cyclist and lied to police who stopped him claiming he 'hit a deer'.

The boy's mother said the motorist showed 'no humanity' when he 'tried to save himself' by driving off and leaving her child to die on the side of the road.

Oscar Seaman, 17, had been cycling back from his girlfriend's house when he was struck by Lloyd McMurtary's Mitsubushi Warrior on the A134 at Northwold.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that after the collision on the A134 at Northwold, Norfolk, McMurtary panicked and left the scene

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said a number of people stopped to try and help the fatally injured cyclist but McMurtary 'was not one of those people'.

He said McMurtary was eventually stopped by police who were heading to the fatal crash and spotted his damaged car.

Mr Ablett told the court that he 'lied to police' and told them he had 'struck a deer'.

McMurtary, of Redcastle Road, Thetford, appeared at court on Friday, March 26 for sentence having previously admitted failing to stop after the crash which happened at about 9pm on September 3 last year.

The Eastern Daily Press report that at the sentencing Mr Seaman's mother Bethany read out a statement on the family's behalf.

She said she would 'describe our life as perfect up to the day he was killed' but now said every day was 'unbearable'.

The mother-of-four described her son as on as being 'the funny one of the family' as well as being an energetic character who 'always made me smile'.

Mr Seaman had been studying carpentry and brick laying at the College of West Anglia.

She said McMurtary had treated her son 'worse than a wild animal'.

She added: "He left my 17-year-old boy there to die. He was too busy being selfish and trying to save himself.”

Mrs Seaman said he showed her son 'no compassion or humanity'.

McMurtary, who also admitted driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and having no insurance, was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Debbie Reynolds, mitigating, said McMurtary was 'most incredibly sorry for what happened' and 'wishes that night never happened'.