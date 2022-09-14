Drink driver who hit and nearly killed 13-year-old cyclist minutes after being refused service at pub jailed for just over two years

A drink driver almost killed a teenage cyclist after hitting him off his bike while he drove on the wrong side of the road after being refused another drink at a local pub.
Ambrose Taylor was jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving with no insurance, two counts of failing to stop after a collision and driving without due care and attention. He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and four months.
Taylor, aged 20, left The Hoops pub in Barton in late October of 2021 at 9:10pm. He then drove on the wrong side of the road at 63mph on a 30mph road, where five minutes later he hit the 13-year-old boy who was out riding his bike.
At that speed the impact left the boy with an open fracture to his right elbow as he was flung to the verge by Taylor’s silver Ford Fiesta.
A witness who was walking on the pavement close to the incident saw Taylor driving at speed and heard a loud bang before finding the boy and a wing mirror from Taylor’s car.
Taylor carried on driving, still on the wrong side of the road, and almost drove head first into another vehicle. He pulled the car into the correct lane just in time before stopping outside another pub, where the landlord saw him stumbling and slurring his words.
It was there where Taylor was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs. He refused to provide a sample of breath at Huntingdon Police Station.
Upon further investigation, it was shown that Taylor had also been involved in another incident at 7pm that same evening where he damaged a parked Kia.
Detective Constable Fay Millen said: “Why Taylor thought it was a good idea to get behind the wheel of a car while drunk is beyond me.
“The sentence today reflects the severity of the crime, which could have easily been causing death by dangerous driving.”
Reminds me of the FBI mail robot in "The Americans"
I think we've reached 'peak roadie' which is being replaced by 'gravel'/'all-road' (or the industry need the roadies to buy more bikes!). Media ...
Car manufacturers love them as they're cheap and can be trivially redesigned. They just need to include a disclaimer about not using them whilst...
Although still a bit vague, the new wording of "any Clubs planning rides on the day of the State Funeral may want to consider adjusting their route...
Should be 10 years in jail + castration. That would also act as quite a deterrent.
Probably going to need Hoarseman to comment but a lot of these technicalities are buried in the regs or highway markings detailed regs.
That tilt to get at the boot - is it assisted in any way? Whats it like with 30+ kg of bike tilting up and down?
Going all the way to the Isle of Wight just so you could use the 'Glove Island' pun shows real commitment
A few years back, I raced for a team sponsored by a bike manufacturer who supplied us with defective frames. The BB shell had been machined poorly,...
It was ridiculously ill-advised advice that should never have been conceived, never mind published....