Decathlon launch two new Van Rysel bikes with disc brakes

Decathlon have launched two new versions of their popular Van Rysel endurance bikes - this time with disc brakes.

The two bikes, the EDR CF 105 and the EDR CF Ultegra both cost less than £3,000.

Decathlon bills these models in its premium Van Rysel range of sporty bikes as endurance bikes, with carbon frames, and full Shimano 105 or Shimano Ultegra groupsets.

The 105 comes with Fulcrum Racing 700 DB tubeless tyres and weighs in at around 8.2kg.

The Ultegra R8000 version weighs just 7.7kg and comes with Fulcrum racing3 DB tubeless wheels.

The 105 costs £2,229.99 while the Ultegra model will set you back £2,999.99.

Van Rysel — the name means 'from Lille' after the location of Decathlon's global headquarters — is Decathlon's performance range. There are two main ranges: the AF series are aluminium framed bikes with carbon forks while the CF bikes have carbon fibre frames.

Both bikes are currently out of stock on the Decathlon website due to a national shortage of bicycles as a result of the combined impact of the pandemic and Brexit.

Stock that brands have built up in anticipation of port delays (because of lengthier customs processing) are dwindling as a result of the continual high demand of bikes—which, on top of shipping container shortages, has meant delays for customers after purchasing.

