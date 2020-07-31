Cyclists called on to support “10 key changes” to Highway Code

The 10 changes include clearer guidance on overtaking cyclists, advice on the use of the Dutch Reach method of opening car doors and clarification that groups of cyclists can ride two abreast. (Although we have wondered this week whether the proposed wording for the last of those could potentially spell the death of the chain gang.)
Another major proposal is for the introduction of a hierarchy of responsibility for different road users. This would mean that those in charge of the largest vehicles, with the potential to cause the most harm in a collision, would bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others.
There is also a proposal to improve safety at junctions by stating that whoever is going straight ahead has right of way.
Cycling UK has produced a short film about that one.
The charity – along with Living Streets and transport expert Phil Jones – has been working to influence the changes in the consultation for over a year, and believes those proposed are vital and long overdue.
Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns, said: “We’ve been waiting for more than a decade for revisions to the Highway Code giving greater consideration to people cycling, and these 10 key changes to Highway Code will make cycling safer.
“This hasn’t happened overnight. Back in 2018 more than ten thousand of Cycling UK’s members and supporters backed our call for these Highway Code changes in response to the government’s cycle safety consultation.
“That support got us a seat at the discussion table – and together with our partners we’ve made sure we have draft proposals which will improve cycle safety.
“The struggle to make the roads safer for everyone is not done – we need these proposed changes to be approved and make it into the new Highway Code. Cycling UK would call on everyone who supports safer roads for cycling to support the changes by heading to www.cyclinguk.org/highwaycode.”
The full list of 10 key changes is as follows:
Hierarchy of responsibility
Junction priority
Overtaking rules
Opening car doors
Rule 66 – group riding
Rules 67, 72, 213 – Road positioning
Rule 140 – priority at cycle tracks, and that cyclists don’t have to use them
Rule 151 – allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross in front of you in slow moving traffic
Rule 178 on Advanced Stop Lines
Rule 186 – drivers to give priority to cyclists at roundabouts
