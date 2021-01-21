Cyclist “seriously concussed” avoiding vehicle on Kensington High Street – where council recently tore out protected cycle lane

A cyclist was left “seriously concussed” today after coming off their bike today when they had to swerve to avoid a motor vehicle but in doing so hit another one on London’s Kensington High Street – where the council last month tore out a protected cycle lane.

We understand that the incident happened towards the western boundary of the the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea (RBKC) with Hammersmith & Fulham, close to the Olympia exhibition venue.

Safe bike lanes on High St Ken are urgent. Today someone is lucky to be alive after serious concussion, their bike smashed. "Special urgency" used by @rbkc to take the lane out, and they need > 2 months to rethink an unlawful decision? https://t.co/qTu03AxzTo pic.twitter.com/oHePwOd81z — betterstreets4kc (@betterstreetskc) January 21, 2021

It is unclear whether it happened on the section of road before the junction with Addison Road, which did not have an emergency bike lane protected with wands but did have painted markings, or on the section further east which until early December, did.

Nevertheless, the incident is bound to lead to campaigners repeating calls for a safe cycle route through the borough on what is one of the main arteries for cyclists heading from west London into the city centre.

RBKC did install protected cycle lanes on either side of Kensington High Street in September last year, but they were removed less than two months later despite protests from cycling campaigners and a local school.

Following today's incident, Justin Abbott of local volunteer group Better Streets for Kensington & Chelsea told road.cc: “Sadly this is just more evidence of how dangerous this road is – evidence well known to the council, who’ve recently said they want to be a “leader in active travel”.

“Following our pre-action for judicial review they say they will revisit their decision to take out the lanes, but not until the middle of March. They removed them using a ‘special urgency’ procedure.

“We simply can’t see why it’s more urgent to take out safety infrastructure than to replace it,” he added.

More to follow.