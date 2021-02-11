Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Cyclist hit head-on by driver on wrong side of road says police declined to investigate footage (+ video)

West Midlands Police Traffic Unit now looking at footage which victim says was rejected when he first submitted it – but say it wasn’t their decision
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Feb 11, 2021 19:37
2

The West Midlands Police Traffic Unit say that they were “falsely” identified in making a decision they were not involved in after footage emerged on Twitter of a cyclist being hit head-on by a driver who was on the wrong side of the road, with the rider saying in his post that he had submitted it to police and been told that the incident wouldn’t be investigated.

In his post, which included footage of the shocking incident, Twitter user @jonmbriggs said: “Had a letter from @Trafficwmp today to say that this isn't for investigation, as if this isn't a breach of reasonable driving standards. I've been considering a career change to allow me to work from home, I'll look further into it if people are allowed to treat me like this.”

The post quickly gathered a number of retweets and comments, with many critical of the West Midlands Police Traffic Unit’s response – but in a reply to the original poster, the traffic policing unit said: “Good afternoon. From what we can see here, this would clearly meet any threshold for a prosecution. Can you DM us please so we can have a look into it. We agree on first glance this doesn’t seem right. Thanks.”

It was officers from the West Midlands Police road policing unit that pioneered the award-winning close pass initiative in 2015 that has since been adopted by other police forces around the UK, leading several people commenting on the post to express surprise at the decision – but in a further tweet, the Traffic Unit clarified that third-party footage of incidents such as this do not come to their officers directly, but are handled centrally.

That doesn’t explain, of course, why the footage was apparently rejected in the first instance, but the Traffic Unit added that they are now “working with the gentleman who highlighted this to resolve the issue and we actually agree that the driving is pretty shocking.”

West Midlands Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments