Cyclist hit head-on by driver on wrong side of road says police declined to investigate footage (+ video)

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Eh? Fast twitch muscles are only useful for sprinting and rapidly give up. Any form of distance cycling uses slow twitch muscles.
Yes, like all these footballers and rugby players whinging about "concussion". Real men get on with it, take their lumps and die young of easily...
If you had been forced to change your path because of a man with a weapon he have been arrested and charged, but because the car was a weapon...
True, but again we are talking about things which in the real world, for your average rider who is not racing at any sort of high level, is of sod...
There is already a great cycling infrastructure in London. All you have to do is ban cars!...
TBF the fact he walked away shows F1 cars have incredible safety cells to protect the drivers. So in relative terms it's safe.
Brilliant! I have some catching up to do but he is so right.
sorry, but on the planet I live, children play with marbles, hide and seek, game cards, some playstation, skating , rollerblading, bmxing, you know...
I'd be tempted to cut the daughter a bit of slack. Its probably her first car incident and shock makes people say and do silly things, especially...
Is that 20 mewton netres?