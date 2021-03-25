Cyclist run over by Addison Lee driver sues cab firm for £2m

A London cyclist whose leg was crushed when the driver of an Addison Lee cab turned across her path is suing the private hire firm for £2 million.
Sophie Donovan says she has a permanent disability and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the crash near Waterloo Bridge in July 2018, reports Mail Online.
The 30 year old TV documentary producer, whose credits include Channel 4’s Generation Porn and ITV’s Heathrow – Britain’s Busiest Airport, says she has been forced to give up her career as a result of her injuries.
According to papers filed on her behalf by barrister Oliver Manley at the High Court, Ms Donovan was “dragged under the defendant's vehicle and her leg was crushed by the vehicle's wheel.”
Doctors at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital told her “that she had sustained a limb-threatening and life-changing injury.”
While medical staff were able to save her leg, Mr Manley said that “as a result of the accident she has been left with permanent symptoms which include a [...] functional disability in her right knee.”
He cited expert medical evidence which said that she “is disabled within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010, is at a disadvantage on the labour market and will be unable to return to her previous role as a TV producer, which required more physical activity.”
The expert’s report also said that “she will require a total knee replacement between five and seven years post-accident.”
Mr Manley added that Ms Donovan “has also suffered from PTSD and an associated adjustment disorder as result of the accident.”
Addison Lee denies liability and has reportedly commissioned its own expert evidence in defence of the claim, with the case set to go to court at a future date.
In 2012 the company said it would provide cycle awareness training to all of its drivers following a backlash provoked by anti-cyclist comments by its founder and then chairman John Griffin.
> Addison Lee to give its drivers cycle awareness training
In a column in the company’s in-house magazine Add Lib, distributed free to customers riding in its vehicles, he had said among other things that cyclists should undergo compulsory training as well as being made to take out insurance.
Among those to condemn his words were then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott.
> Addison Lee backlash: Politicians and cyclists unite to condemn views of minicab firm boss
