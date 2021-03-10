Cyclist rode through red light before killing pedestrian, court told

A cyclist who rode through a red traffic light before crashing into a pedestrian who died from serious head injuries sustained in the crash would have had “ample time” to react to the light changing, a court has been told.

Peter McCombie, aged 73, died in hospital eight days after the collision on Bow Road, close to Thames Magistrates’ Court, on the afternoon of Friday 3 July last year.

Ermir Loka, aged 23 and from Leyton, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving, reports BBC News.

Snaresbrook Crown Court was told by Deanna Heer, prosecuting, that Loka had been “cycling with a degree of purpose” prior to the crash happened.

She said that he had overtaken other riders as he approached a pedestrian crossing where Mr McCombie, who was travelling home from his work as a hospital administrator, was waiting to cross the road.

Despite the lights having been “on red for over five seconds,” she said that Loka, whom she insisted would have had “ample time” to react to lights changing, continued riding and crashed into Mr McCombie at a speed estimated at 15mph.

“As he lay on the road, bleeding and unconscious, the defendant – who had also fallen down – picked up his bike and cycled away, leaving others to call an ambulance for Mr McCombie,” she continued.

Following the crash, Loka abandoned his bike and fled the scene, which Ms Heer said was because he was “in a panic” due to his immigration status.

Following a second appeal by the Metropolitan Police, he went to a police station on 28 July and was charged the same day.

The trial continues.

Please note that comments are closed on this story.