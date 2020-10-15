Cyclist hospitalised after driver deliberately forced him off road

Police in Warwickshire are hunting for a motorist following an incident last month in which a cyclist was forced off the road and into a ditch, resulting in the victim spending three weeks in hospital with a serious back injury.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 8 September on Welford Road in Long Marston, reports the Coventry Telegraph.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, told police that there had been an altercation between himself and the driver of a Mercedes car before the motorist forced him off the road.

Police believe that there will have been witnesses to the incident, including a van driver who was taking photographs in the vicinity.

Detective Constable Michelle Spicer of Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “I appreciate that this incident occurred some time ago, but we believe someone may have seen the altercation and be able to shed some light on exactly what happened.

“We also believe there was someone in a white van taking photos in the area at the time who may have seen something.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 353 of 8 September 2020.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.