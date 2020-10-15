Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Cyclist hospitalised after driver deliberately forced him off road

Police appeal for witnesses to incident in Warwickshire last month
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Oct 15, 2020 14:39
0

Police in Warwickshire are hunting for a motorist following an incident last month in which a cyclist was forced off the road and into a ditch, resulting in the victim spending three weeks in hospital with a serious back injury.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 8 September on Welford Road in Long Marston, reports the Coventry Telegraph.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, told police that there had been an altercation between himself and the driver of a Mercedes car before the motorist forced him off the road.

Police believe that there will have been witnesses to the incident, including a van driver who was taking photographs in the vicinity.

Detective Constable Michelle Spicer of Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “I appreciate that this incident occurred some time ago, but we believe someone may have seen the altercation and be able to shed some light on exactly what happened.

“We also believe there was someone in a white van taking photos in the area at the time who may have seen something.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 353 of 8 September 2020.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Warwickshire Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

