news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Cyclist hit by egg thrown from car says he could have lost eye

Police are investigating incident in Southampton last week
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jul 14, 2021 19:07
17

A cyclist in Southampton says he could have lost an eye after he was hit by an egg thrown from a car travelling at an estimated 30mph one evening last week as he rode home from work.

Cycle courier Peter Lever sustained a black eye and swollen face in the incident which happened close to the junction of Portswood and Kent Road, reports the Daily Echo.

After the egg struck him, the 44 year old thought he had blood running down his face, but realised what had happened when he saw eggshell on the strap of his cycle helmet.

Mr Lever, who had been heading home from work, turned around and set off after the car, described as a red Citroen C1, with the driver heading into the city centre, but was unable to catch up with it.

“I think if it had got me in the eye, I would have lost my sight,” he said. “There are no consequences for people doing this sort of thing.”

Asked what he would say to his assailants, he said: “I would just explain I am a father to a young child. If they had damaged my eyesight that would have impacted me for the rest of my life.”

He added: “I felt shocked. I was angry at first. I did chase after the car. Who knows what would have happened if they had stopped at the traffic lights.

“I feel a bit disappointed in humanity. Most people are good people. I would like them to be charged with assault because that is what it was.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary commented: “We received a report of an egg being thrown forcefully by a person in a Citroen car at a cyclist on Portswood Road around 12.05am on Friday, July 9. The cyclist suffered bruising to their face.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact officers in 101, quoting reference number 44210270319.

Hampshire Constabulary
Assault
egg
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

