Cyclist fined after attaching petrol engine to bike to help him ride up steep hills

The rider's lawyer said the man had 'some difficulties' riding uphill...
by Will Bolton
Sun, May 02, 2021 12:17
A cyclist has been fined after he attached a petrol engine to his bike to help him get up steep hills. 

Lee Middleton, 37, admitted to using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle without a licence and riding a motorcycle on a road without protective headgear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Teeside Live report that Middleton was stopped by police officers on January 11 after hearing a 'loud pitched engine noise'. 

Middleton had fitted the bike with a small petrol engine to help him manage the steep gradients in his local area.

However, he was told that his modifications meant the bike was now classed as a motor vehicle and therefore required a licence, insurance and a helmet. 

An engine powered by a petrol tank was moving the rear wheel, justices were told.

Paul Dixon, mitigating, said Middleton 'has some difficulties' getting up and down a steep hill on his bike, and the engine was designed to assist him when he was caught by an officer in Errington Street.

He said: "The engine is such a small engine it assists a little bit going up hills but would not take you to any great speed. 

"The offence was committed out of ignorance of the law."

Magistrates sentenced Middleton, of Brotton, to a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs - a total of £239.

He was also handed eight penalty points.

