Cyclist fights off gang who threatened him with hammer during attempted bikejacking

A cyclist who was pushed from his e-bike and threatened with a hammer during an attempted bikejacking uploaded the video footage from the incident to social media and recalled how he was able to fight the gang off with just a can of red spray paint.

West Midlands Police and a local force for the Sandwell area reported this was one of a string of robberies and attempted robberies in early August, three men and a teenage boy suspected to have been involved in this and other incidents now arrested. The gang targeted cyclists, scooter riders and those on motorbikes, threatening one cyclist with a knife during an incident in West Bromwich on August 8.

Rafal Kalinowski was riding home from his job as a warehouse operative when he sensed trouble when six masked moped-riders without registration plates passed in the opposite direction before quickly turning and following the Cube electric mountain bike rider.

This happened a week ago a gang of motorbikes trying to steal a man bike in west Bromwich Cc( raaftor ) pic.twitter.com/e0jccpL0g5 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) August 13, 2024

"They shoved me off the bike and I hit my head. One of them had a hammer but I swore at him in Polish. He was surprised," the cyclist recalled, explaining to MailOnline how he always carries a can of spray paint in the side pocket of his bag and was just hoping it still worked.

"It was three years old and I was just hoping that it worked as it was past its sell by date. I just started spraying and they ran away. I was very happy as they did not get my bike," he continued.

In the footage, since uploaded to TikTok, the gang can be seen fleeing from the scene as soon as he sprayed the paint at them, a can he was later asked to bring to the police station having reported the incident.

"I brought the spray on Amazon and it is perfectly legal. I am so glad that had it with me and that it worked. I've never been in a situation like that before, and hope it never happens again," he said. "I love cycling so it would have been devastating to have it stolen."

Numerous arrests have been reported in the area this month, West Midlands Police saying nine had been arrested for a series of thefts and attempted thefts in the Sandwell area, while Sandwell Police explained that four people were arrested in relation to this specific incident, and other similar ones.

"Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with a number of robberies and vehicle crime offences in Sandwell," the force explained. "Over the last 48 hours, there have been several reports of robberies and vehicle crime offences in Tipton and West Bromwich.

"On Tuesday (7 Aug), a scooter was robbed from a man in his 30s on Dewberry Drive by a group of men also riding scooters. On the same day, a man in his 50s was pushed off his electric bike by a group of men on Bromford Lane, West Bromwich and attempt was made to steal his bike.

"A motorbike was also stolen from Burnt Tree in Tipton and an attempt was made to steal a moped from Bromford Lane, West Bromwich. The following day (8 Aug), on West Bromwich Ringway, a man in his 30s was threatened with a knife by a group of men and his electric bike and mobile phone were stolen.

"Last night, officers were patrolling the Wednesbury area when they received reports of four men loading a bike into a taxi. We quickly responded and arrested the four occupants and recovered the bike which is believed to be stolen. Two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents and remain in custody for questioning."