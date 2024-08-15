Cyclist fights off gang who threatened him with hammer during attempted bikejacking

A cyclist who was pushed from his e-bike and threatened with a hammer during an attempted bikejacking uploaded the video footage from the incident to social media and recalled how he was able to fight the gang off with just a can of red spray paint.
West Midlands Police and a local force for the Sandwell area reported this was one of a string of robberies and attempted robberies in early August, three men and a teenage boy suspected to have been involved in this and other incidents now arrested. The gang targeted cyclists, scooter riders and those on motorbikes, threatening one cyclist with a knife during an incident in West Bromwich on August 8.
Rafal Kalinowski was riding home from his job as a warehouse operative when he sensed trouble when six masked moped-riders without registration plates passed in the opposite direction before quickly turning and following the Cube electric mountain bike rider.
"They shoved me off the bike and I hit my head. One of them had a hammer but I swore at him in Polish. He was surprised," the cyclist recalled, explaining to MailOnline how he always carries a can of spray paint in the side pocket of his bag and was just hoping it still worked.
"It was three years old and I was just hoping that it worked as it was past its sell by date. I just started spraying and they ran away. I was very happy as they did not get my bike," he continued.
In the footage, since uploaded to TikTok, the gang can be seen fleeing from the scene as soon as he sprayed the paint at them, a can he was later asked to bring to the police station having reported the incident.
"I brought the spray on Amazon and it is perfectly legal. I am so glad that had it with me and that it worked. I've never been in a situation like that before, and hope it never happens again," he said. "I love cycling so it would have been devastating to have it stolen."
Numerous arrests have been reported in the area this month, West Midlands Police saying nine had been arrested for a series of thefts and attempted thefts in the Sandwell area, while Sandwell Police explained that four people were arrested in relation to this specific incident, and other similar ones.
"Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with a number of robberies and vehicle crime offences in Sandwell," the force explained. "Over the last 48 hours, there have been several reports of robberies and vehicle crime offences in Tipton and West Bromwich.
"On Tuesday (7 Aug), a scooter was robbed from a man in his 30s on Dewberry Drive by a group of men also riding scooters. On the same day, a man in his 50s was pushed off his electric bike by a group of men on Bromford Lane, West Bromwich and attempt was made to steal his bike.
"A motorbike was also stolen from Burnt Tree in Tipton and an attempt was made to steal a moped from Bromford Lane, West Bromwich. The following day (8 Aug), on West Bromwich Ringway, a man in his 30s was threatened with a knife by a group of men and his electric bike and mobile phone were stolen.
"Last night, officers were patrolling the Wednesbury area when they received reports of four men loading a bike into a taxi. We quickly responded and arrested the four occupants and recovered the bike which is believed to be stolen. Two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents and remain in custody for questioning."
"I brought the spray on Amazon and it is perfectly legal."
Only for use against robbers: spraying the side of a building will get you five years, unless you're Banksy.
Well done Rafal, quick thinking and the right result. We should all be grateful to you.
Should we have a whip around and buy him a new can?
I'm totally on the side of Mr.Kalinowski, naturally; the trouble is it's not necessarily "perfectly legal" is it? As far as I understand it, if you carry anything with the intention of using it as a weapon – whether it be hairspray, a snooker cue, a heavy torch, whatever – you may be guilty of an offence, even if you only mean to use it in self defence if attacked. If one of the scrotes sustained an eye injury or similar from the paint and it was shown that Mr.Kalinowski always carried it for self defence I fear he could get in trouble (not saying he should, just that he could). Interestingly the linked Heil article appears to have been updated and doesn't mention red paint, just "an unidentified red substance" and doesn't contain any reference to him saying he always carries it.
Can of spray paint, eh? Good idea…
I'd suggest a can of wd40 or gt85 as it's easier to explain why you have it in your possession. Not as obvious over attackers clothing, but equally effective if you get it in their eyes.
It's so fortunate that these gangs of idiots refuse to wear FF helmets and don balaclavas instead
Wouldn't it be unfortunate if lubricant found its way onto the brake pads of their mopeds?!
How about rebadging pepper spray as WD40? I sense a commercial opportunity. What could possibly go wrong?
Why would you have to explain that though? I reckon paint is great, as it makes the crims and their possessions easy to identify and is very difficult to wash off. Spraying stuff in people's eyes strikes me as something that should be avoided if possible.
In laymans terms, if you used anything as a weapon, you'd better have a bloody good reason for carrying it.