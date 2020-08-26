Cyclist accused of killing pedestrian appears in court

A cyclist accused of killing a pedestrian in east London last month has appeared in court, with the judge saying that the case may not go to trial for more than a year due to delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ermir Loka, aged 22 and from Waltham Forest, is charged with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving in connection with the death of 72-year-old Peter McCombie.

The incident, on 3 July, happened on Bow Road in Tower Hamlets as Mr McCombie walked home from his job as an HR administrator at the Royal London Hospital, reports the Evening Standard.

He died in hospital from serious head injuries eight days later.

Loka, accompanied by an Albanian interpreter, appeared today for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey but did not enter a plea.

Prosecuting, Deanna Heer said: “The defendant is charged with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.

“The allegation is that on July 3 when he was riding his bicycle he collided with and killed a pedestrian, Mr McCombie, who was 72 years old at the time.”

A provisional trial date of 4 October 2021 was set by Judge Sarah Munro QC, although she said that it could be brought forward if the current backlog of cases eased.

Loka has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court on 27 October for a hearing to enter his pleas to both charges.

