Cycling UK accuse government of missing 'golden opportunity' to ensure there are less cars on the roads

Cycling UK has called the government's Transport Decarbonisation Plan 'confused' and accused ministers of missing a 'golden opportunity' to halt the growth of road traffic.

The UK’s leading cycling charity was reacting to the publication of the plan, which was unveiled this week by transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

The document, which can be read in full here, sets out the government’s pathway for the transport sector to reach 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2050.

In the plan, the transport secretary promises: "We will deliver the Prime Minister’s bold vision for cycling and walking investing £2 billion over five years with the aim that half of all journeys in towns and cities will be cycled or walked by 2030."

The government also insists there will be 'a world class cycling and walking network in England by 2040'.

Cycling UK however raised concerns that although the plan had some 'interesting ideas' it lacked specific details on how many fewer cars the government expected to see on the roads, and by when.

Roger Geffen, Cycling UK’s policy director, said: “The government’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan has finally arrived, eight months late, and it has clearly had a tortuous journey.

"Although it contains some interesting ideas, it seems confused about the overall direction it is going in.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and approach the international COP26 climate summit, this was a golden opportunity to show leadership, by setting targets for how quickly we will halt and reverse the growth of road traffic, and to re-allocate transport spending accordingly.

“At the start of the Plan’s development, Grant Shapps spelled out his vision of a world in which ‘we will use our cars less’. But we still don’t know how much less, or by when.”

Cycling UK says it will offer 'further analysis' of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan in due course.