Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Jai Hindley takes Stelvio stage ahead of Geoghegan Hart as team-mate Kelderman moves into lead at the Giro; Motorist arrested for death of cyclist after police review of "shambles" of a case; Latest from the Vuelta; Headless cyclist + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Thu, Oct 22, 2020 09:31
7
Jai Hindley (Eurosport)
14:30
Hindley takes stage ahead of Geoghegan Hart with Kelderman new race leader

Jai Hindley (Sunweb) won the sprint (bet they were delighted about having to do that) ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

Hindley's team-mate Wilco Kelderman was dropped by those two, but minimised the damage sufficiently that he's into the race lead.

The top three are now separated by just 15 seconds.

14:10
Wilco Kelderman has defrosted

Hindley's team-mate Kelderman also had issues with his jacket and ended up descending the Stelvio in arm warmers.

Wilco Kelderman (Eurosport)

When the road levelled out, Hindley and Geoghegan Hart started moving away from him but he's since arrested his decline.

Kelderman's actually gaining on the men ahead now. If the gap remains as it is, he'll be in the race lead at the end of the day.

13:29
Jai Hindley finally dons jacket

After what felt like about 25 minutes, Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley finally managed to get his second arm into his jacket.

It was far more exciting than it sounds.

He was a whisker away from crashing at one point.

Jai Hindley (Eurosport)

 

12:57
Ineos attempting to set up Geoghegan Hart

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) has now ridden everyone bar team leader Tao Geoghegan Hart (fourth overall at the start of the day) and Sunweb's Jai Hindley (third) off his wheel.

Rohan Dennis (Eurosport)

Hindley's team-mate Wilco Kelderman (second) was the last man to lose touch.

This was one 4m30s stretch.

12:53
Halfway up the Stelvio it's "ciao Joao" as pink jersey loses touch
Almeida dropped (Eurosport)

 

12:25
They're onto the Stelvio...
11:18
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)
Motorist arrested for 2018 death of cyclist after police review of "shambles" of a case

The BBC reports that a motorist has been arrested on suspicion of killing cyclist Sze-Ming Cheung in Swannington, Norfolk, on June 7, 2018.

The arrest comes after Norfolk Police reviewed the case.

In July, we reported that no charges were brought after the head-on crash for which the driver was more than two times over the legal alcohol limit.

Speaking at the time, Cheung's family issued a statement in which they described the case as a “shambles” and said that Norfolk Constabulary had “handled it very poorly.”

11:03
Slam Dunkle (Facebook)
Headless cyclist entertains in New Hampshire

No head, no hands.

“I started getting some good responses from people and enjoyed doing it,”  Matthew Dunkle told the Boston Globe. “I thought it would be sensational, someone riding around without a head.”

 

10:32
Brownlees (HUUB)
Brownlees among the first to invest in HUUB crowdfunder

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee are among the investors in HUUB’s Crowdcube campaign.

Primarily a triathlon brand, the Derby firm is looking to expand, having seen cycling sales climb by 681% this year.

The firm’s aim is to raise at least £250,000.

Jonny Brownlee commented: “Working with HUUB has always been born out of a genuine love for their products and their approach to innovation, and so it was an easy to decision to take the opportunity to invest in the business at this exciting stage in their growth.”

09:01
Advice to 19th Century British cyclists planning a tour to Europe

Don't forget your sperm oil and silk flag.

Revolver optional.

As my colleague Simon points out, both belt *and* braces are of course in there.

08:58
Giro Stage 18 off to alarmingly fast start

Sounds like there's a battle to get in the break.

Could be a loooong day for some.

The story in numbers.

08:52
Stelvio temperature check

Looks less-than-toasty...

08:32
Road Trip: climbing the 2,758m Passo dello Stelvio

The Stelvio: 24.5km long at an average gradient of 7.4% with 48 hairpins, taking you up over 1,800m to a height of 2,758m.

What's it like to go up? And come down?

Background to the video here.

Meanwhile here's 13 useful and not so useful observations on riding Europe's second-highest road pass from Tony.

08:31
08:28
Today at the Vuelta a Espana

The Vuelta's managed to serve up as much general classification action in two days as the Giro has in two weeks.

Now there's a summit finish.

08:21
Giro did extra Covid-19 testing on Tuesday and yesterday

RCS has introduced additional saliva antigen controls at the Giro, in agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the teams.

In the event of a positive saliva test, a PCR test is carried out to validate the result.

A total of 484 tests were performed on Tuesday and yesterday.

No rider tested positive for Covid-19.

One staff member from Astana Pro Team tested positive for Covid-19. He was referred to his team doctor and isolated in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) rules. 

08:16
Big day at the Giro d'Italia

It was actually a big day yesterday - over 5,000m of climbing - but it didn't translate into significant changes in the general classification.

Throwing the Stelvio at them today might change that.

It is not going to be warm at the top. Don't envy them descending from it one bit.

It's a crucial day because Stage 20 has had the French bit of the route - the bit with the Col d'Agnello and Col d'Izoard - excised from it, so that's not really the stage it was.

The change is as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

 

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments