Remainder of Giro d'Italia in doubt after series of positive Covid-19 tests

Team Mitchelton-Scott has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following further positive tests for Covid-19 in the wake of Simon Yates' test last week.
It is also being reported that a number of riders and staff have tested positive on other teams.
In a statement, a Mitchelton-Scott spokesperson said: "Following two rounds of negative COVID-19 test results on Friday and Saturday, the team was notified of four positive results for staff members from testing conducted on Sunday evening.
"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-SCOTT immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine."
General manager Brent Copeland commented: "Unfortunately we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days.
“As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organisation we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.
“Thankfully those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organisation the health of all of our riders and staff is our main priority and we are now focused on safely transporting them to areas where they are most comfortable to conduct a period of quarantine.
“We wish the RCS and the rest of the peloton a successful finish to this year’s edition of the Giro d’Italia and we look forward to returning in 2021.”
