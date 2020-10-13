Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Remainder of Giro d'Italia in doubt after series of positive Covid-19 tests

Today's live blog with Jack Sexty (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Tue, Oct 13, 2020 09:05
1
Giro d'Italia trophy
08:32
Nothing from Ineos yet, but their meme from yesterday is on point

Luke Rowe's disapproving face kind of sums up today's situation...

07:58
The correct call from Mitchelton-Scott?

Back when the global pandemic was hitting Europe, the Mitchelton-Scott team of British GC riders Adam and Simon Yates was one of the first to pull its teams from races like Paris-Nice, citing concerns over public health.

After their leader tested positive for COVID-19 and then subsequently discovered that four staff members were also positive, the team has again made a tough call for the greater good.

via GIPHY

The greater good.

08:04
We're just waiting for the Sunweb rider to be named...
07:59
Steven Kruijswijk out of the Giro following positive Covid-19 test

Team Jumbo-Visma says that Steven Kruijswijk - third in last year's Tour de France - is one of the riders to have tested positive for Covid-19.

07:49
Multiple riders and team staff test positive for Covid-19 at the Giro

Team Mitchelton-Scott has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following further positive tests for Covid-19 in the wake of Simon Yates' test last week.

It is also being reported that a number of riders and staff have tested positive on other teams.

In a statement, a Mitchelton-Scott spokesperson said: "Following two rounds of negative COVID-19 test results on Friday and Saturday, the team was notified of four positive results for staff members from testing conducted on Sunday evening.

"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-SCOTT immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine."

General manager Brent Copeland commented: "Unfortunately we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days.

“As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organisation we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.

“Thankfully those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organisation the health of all of our riders and staff is our main priority and we are now focused on safely transporting them to areas where they are most comfortable to conduct a period of quarantine.

“We wish the RCS and the rest of the peloton a successful finish to this year’s edition of the Giro d’Italia and we look forward to returning in 2021.”

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments