Live blog

Anti pavement cycling vigilante SLAMMED; Tour of Britain 'postponed' until 2021; New Armstrong documentary; Pop-up bike lane on Park Lane; Connor Swift's solo Tour de Yorkshire + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, May 14, 2020 09:42
11:21
10:58
Bath woman who has been confronting pavement cyclists criticised for (a) being wrong and (b) failing to abide by social distancing guidelines

A Bath woman who has been confronting cyclists riding on pavements has been criticised for her "ill-informed" views and for failing to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Last month Julie Trollope wrote to the Bath Chronicle saying she felt the police should act against the "menace" of cyclists riding on pavements during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Do these people not know the rules for cyclists which state, ‘You MUST NOT cycle on a pavement’?” she asked. “What could be clearer than that?

She was subsequently photographed stopping cyclists and telling them to stop riding on pavements.

Adam Reynolds, chairman of Walk Ride Bath, has written to the newspaper in response pointing out that according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council guidance, "considerate" cyclists can in fact ride on the pavement.

“Chief police officers, who are responsible for enforcement, acknowledge that many cyclists, particularly children and young people, are afraid to cycle on the road, so sensitivity and careful use of police discretion is required'."

He added: "This police discretion is applied across multiple aspects of road use, for example, breaking the speed limit is illegal, but by discretion, a fine with points is not issued until a certain level of speeding has occurred, not when you exceed the speed limit by 1 mile.

"Considerate cycling on pavements is similarly allowed through the discretion of the police.”

He continued: "It is with some concern that Bath Chronicle’s Richard Mills felt the need to follow Julie Trollope’s letter by writing two articles on her behaviour while she was ‘papped’ by a photographer, showing her getting in the face of people cycling on pavements during a strict lockdown where 2m social distancing should be adhered to.”

He finished by pointing out that despite the apparent emptiness of the roads, there were still very obvious dangers.

"A final point that needs to be made, that despite how empty the roads may appear, all this has done is make drivers more reckless with some areas of the country reporting an 8 fold increase in speeding.

"In fact the number of cyclists that have died on our roads involving collisions with drivers is 12 during lockdown, when it was only 6 for the same period last year."

10:11
Tour of Britain 'postponed' for a year

The Tour of Britain, which was due to take place from September 6 to 13, has been postponed for a year.

Organisers said that the COVID-19 pandemic makes continuing with the planning and organisation of the 2020 race impractical.

You could argue it's been cancelled, not postponed, but they'll use the same route and venues when they run the race in 2021, so you can see the logic behind calling it a postponement.

A spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves on the Tour of Britain being the biggest and most prestigious cycle race in the UK, attracting over 1.5 million spectators to the roadside and inspiring many thousands of people of all ages to get on their bikes and to cycle more.

“Holding the Tour of Britain behind closed doors or with extensive social distancing rules would not only be immensely impractical, but would rob our venues and spectators of these opportunities and go against everything that cycling, as a free-to-spectate and accessible event, stands for.

“By moving this year’s planned route to September 2021 our venues and partners will be able to enjoy a full 12-month build up to the race and once conditions allow we look forward to engaging communities across all eight stages, from Penzance to Aberdeen, which we are sure will make the 2021 Tour of Britain a wonderful occasion for all and part of our continued pledge to make Britain a great cycling nation.

“In the meantime we will be working with our local authority partners to explore the ways in which the Tour of Britain and its planned venues can still be celebrated this September and look forward to announcing those plans in due course.”

The provisional dates for the 2021 Tour of Britain are September 5 to 12.

09:35
The Bristol Bike Project on Women's Hour

In today’s Woman’s Hour Corona Diaries, Krysia Williams talks about the beauty of cycling in lockdown, and how the Bristol Bike Project – the co-operative where she works that repairs and rehomes bikes and also teaches people how to fix them – has been supporting key workers in moving around the city.

You can listen again here. (The segment's right at the end.)

 

09:31
08:52
“I’m gonna tell you my truth” – there’s a new Lance Armstrong documentary

ESPN 30 for 30 is doing a Lance Armstrong episode.

“I’m gonna tell you… my truth.”

Here’s the trailer.

It’s being broadcast on ESPN on May 24.

08:44
Connor Swift's solo Tour de Yorkshire

2018 National Road Race champion Connor Swift is apparently riding - and filming - the Tour de Yorkshire on his tod.

The team support/roadside fans deserve a nod too.

08:42
Pop-up bike lane on Park Lane
