Why there has never been a better time to ride a bike; Barrier put in to tackle ‘large packs of children on bikes’; Driver writes off Ferrari while overtaking cyclists; Alex Dowsett's time trial tips; Frosty reponse to East Manchester cycle lane + more

The VeloFete, a key fundraising event for Herne Hill Velodrome, is returning as a virtual event from June 18-21.

There’ll be Zwift racing (open to everyone), virtual talks and interactive classes to help raise funds for Britain's only remaining 1948 Olympic venue.

Zwift races will include individual and team TTs, points and scratch races, and a flying QoM/KoM.

Webcasts will include a session on ‘making the perfect coffee’ alongside cycling specific yoga sessions for riders and spectators to have a stretch between races.

In the evenings, there will be a series of virtual talks.

These will include:

The Past, Present & Future of Women's Cycling - TV Presenter & Commentator Rebecca Charlton will be hosting a panel with Olympic Gold medallist Katie Archibald, Orla Chennaoui (Cycling Podcast Féminin), Michelle Arthurs-Brennan (Tech Editor, Cycling Weekly), Hannah Ross (Author) and Jenni Gwiazdowski (Director of London Bike Kitchen)

Inside the Pro Peloton - Ineos rider Ethan Hayter and Team Bahrain McLaren rider Fred Wright, who both grew up riding at Herne Hill Velodrome, will be discussing life in the pro peloton

Q&A with the hosts of the Streets Ahead podcast - Co-hosted Ned Boulting, Guardian journalist Laura Laker and CEO of Fusion Media Adam Tranter. The Q&A will dive into current news and views of active travel, cycling, walking and urban planning.

Transcontinental rider and author Emily Chappell in conversation with Rapha founder Simon Mottram, on the Rapha story and its future in cycling.

Dr Marlon Moncrieffe will be talking about the history of minority-ethnic group participation in competitive cycling in Britain.

Jack Thurston, author of Lost Lanes, will be discussing your next Adventure Bicycle Trip.

Dan Bigham, the founder of Team HUUB-Wattbike and the man behind the Danish track team’s recent team pursuit world record, will be answering questions on optimising your virtual racing setup and aero gains for amateur riders.

Cycling lawyers Charles O’Brien and Shivaji Shiva will be in conversation with Rebecca Charlton about The Cyclist and the Law. They will cover everything from accidents and liability to transport policy and will be open to legal questions from the community.

For more information on sign-up, visit the website.