Fabio Jakobsen in induced coma following horror crash at Tour de Pologne; Team boss says sprint rival should be jailed + more

The condition of Fabio Jakobsen was last night described as serious but stable following his horrific crash during yesterday’s sprint finish at the Tour de Pologne.

The crash happened metres from the line in Katowice in a fast, downhill sprint, with Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen appearing to move across Jakobsen’s line, flicking an elbow at him to send him into the barriers, which immediately broke apart.

The UCI has said it “strongly condemns” the “dangerous behaviour” of the Dutch sprinter.

Jakobsen’s team, Deceuninck-Quick Step, said that diagnostic tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the severity of his multiple injuries he is being kept in an induced coma.

He has undergone facial surgery and doctors will try to wake him later today.