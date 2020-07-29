Tabloid comment piece claims cycling investment will give "middle-class people cut-price e-bikes"; Website to claim £50 'Fix Your Bike' vouchers crashes; Boris Johnson talks £2 billion cycling strategy in Nottingham + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Howard Cox doesn't represent 37M drivers....
how does the hub noise compare to the ezo hubs hunt use - i have some Hunts and they are loud - which is good in an urban situation but a bit much...
No there actually won't be noticable differences, since the tariff is on the wholesale price, not the retail price, so it's a small percentage of a...
Halo has a disc brake hub line, the 6Drive, that comes with the parts to fit 130mm and 135 mm quick-release dropouts. Can also be converted to...
If the evidence supports the people being arrested then no doubt that the charges will include firearms offences, whilst BB/air guns are not...
We have used several different products over the years and the Life360 app has been the most reliable and accurate for us....
Very nice piece! My experience of this kind of riding is the Dunwich Dynamo, which is much more populated, but there's something about riding at...
Alpha is just what they call the aluminium mix they've used for donkeys now. Why would it not be a secret mix ? They're a commerical enterprise.
Unless of course you don't happen to run 11-speed.
Yes, that was my thought but without the 'clever' bit. Al Murray as 'The Pub Landlord' and 'Ali G' are clever, this geezer's parody is simplistic...