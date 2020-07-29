Tabloid comment piece claims cycling investment will give "middle-class people cut-price e-bikes"; Website to claim £50 'Fix Your Bike' vouchers crashes; Boris Johnson talks £2 billion cycling strategy in Nottingham + more on the live blog

The minority militant cyclists have cycled into influential political advisory positions & media jobs. Please tell me why 37m drivers are not being represented in govt road user planning policies. @Iromg @FairFuelUK @RHADuncanB @TheABD @matt_dathan @lukethejourno @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/3ch7QMxsmT — Howard Cox (@HowardCCox) July 29, 2020

Tagging in our pal Mike Graham, who yesterday said on his Talkradio show that the cycling community was “nothing less than an absolute eyesore on the entire country” amongst other things, Howard Cox of FairFuelUK retweeted this tabloid editorial comment that is critical of the government's investment in cycling. Mr Cox claims he wants people to work with FairFuel UK "for ALL road users", yet endorses comments like this one...

Nice one 🤣🤣🤣 — Howard Cox (@HowardCCox) July 29, 2020

The comment in the tabloid is referring to the part of the government's Gear Change document that promises a 'national e-bike support programme' to incentivise people to buy e-bikes. As reported on our sister site eBikeTips yesterday, there's no guarantee yet the programme will definitely offer electric bike grants; but if it does mirror the existing plug-in grant scheme for electric cars, then it could mean up to a third off e-bike purchases in England. This, as outlined in Gear Change, would act as an incentive for people who are otherwise put off by the physical demands of cycling - such as older people or the disabled - to consider electric bikes as a viable transport solution.