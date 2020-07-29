Back to news
Tabloid comment piece claims cycling investment will give "middle-class people cut-price e-bikes"; Website to claim £50 'Fix Your Bike' vouchers crashes; Boris Johnson talks £2 billion cycling strategy in Nottingham + more on the live blog

Wed, Jul 29, 2020 09:23
10:37
Two years ago today: G wins the Tour

Due to that thing, he'll be lining up for the 2020 edition of the race on 29th August according to the current schedule. 

10:17
'Fix Your Bike' continued

Anyone out there who got one, anyone at all? It seems like there was more chance of nabbing one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets by the looks of things...

10:05
Alex Dowsett returns negative coronavirus test after pulling out of Vuelta Burgos

Dowsett took the precaution after coming into contact with Israel Start-Up Nation teammate Itamar Einhorn at the team hotel, who himself withdrew because he had come into contact with Omer Goldstein, who had returned a positive test on Monday. Dowsett said it was a "big disappointment" that he couldn't start the five-day stage race yesterday, but thanked his team and the UCI for keeping riders safe.

09:08
Cycling investment described as "gimmicks to appease public health zealots" in tabloid newspaper

Tagging in our pal Mike Graham, who yesterday said on his Talkradio show that the cycling community was “nothing less than an absolute eyesore on the entire country” amongst other things, Howard Cox of FairFuelUK retweeted this tabloid editorial comment that is critical of the government's investment in cycling. Mr Cox claims he wants people to work with FairFuel UK "for ALL road users", yet endorses comments like this one... 

The comment in the tabloid is referring to the part of the government's Gear Change document that promises a 'national e-bike support programme' to incentivise people to buy e-bikes. As reported on our sister site eBikeTips yesterday, there's no guarantee yet the programme will definitely offer electric bike grants; but if it does mirror the existing plug-in grant scheme for electric cars, then it could mean up to a third off e-bike purchases in England. This, as outlined in Gear Change, would act as an incentive for people who are otherwise put off by the physical demands of cycling - such as older people or the disabled - to consider electric bikes as a viable transport solution. 

08:33
Borish Johnson launches cycling strategy in Nottingham

The PM headed to the East Midlands to plug the government's £2 billion cycling strategy and £50 bike vouchers (the latter of which is reportedly having a few teething problems), with some obligatory footage of Johnson going for a spin with some local cyclists.  

Have the government got this one right, or are there (pot)holes in their plans? Let us know your thoughts as always. 

08:08
'Fix Your Bike' website needs fixing

According to numerous people on social media, the very scheme that is supposed to help Britain get its bikes fixed with £50 vouchers is in serious need of fixing itself, after fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk reportedly crashed before it was even set to go live. 

As of this morning, the website displays a message saying: "Thank you for your interest in the Fix Your Bike Voucher Scheme. There are no vouchers available right now. Vouchers are being released gradually to reflect the capacity of the bike repairers signed up to the scheme. More vouchers will be made available as soon as possible."

...which suggests that the first 50,000 were already snapped up, but we're yet to hear from anyone who managed to get hold of one. Did you apply for a voucher successfully? If the general testimony is anything to go by it appears you're a rare breed, so do tell us more about your experience in the comments or email us at info [at] road.cc 

08:58
Cargo biking, 1920's style

 

