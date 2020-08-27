Southampton bike lane to be removed due to “steady increase in traffic"; Ineos looking to sign more Brits; Coronavirus infection rate soars in France ahead of the Tour de France; Women's "Tour de France" stage race for 2022; Thibaut Pinot's goats + more

We don’t know about you, but we’re very much enjoying Dave Brailsford repackaging Geraint Thomas’s non-selection for the Tour de France as a fantastic opportunity.
You can see where he’s coming from – Thomas still gets to go for the Giro d’Italia – but at the same time everyone knows this wasn’t the plan, so presenting it as such seems like… well, a load of cobblers really.
Speaking to the BBC today, Brailsford said: "Geraint has already won the Tour de France but we want to get the Tour of Italy under his belt to join up with his yellow jersey, so we have reallocated our resources and we feel like we have all of the big races covered this year."
Nothing in that is strictly speaking untrue. It’s just the way it’s worded. Maybe it’s just us.
Brailsford also spoke about Froome’s recovery from his injuries and how his relationship with the four-time Tour winner was “as good as ever” despite Froome leaving Ineos at the end of the season.
"We have given Chris a bit longer to continue his recovery," said Brailsford.
"We looked at everything we can do to support his training programme and our relationship is as good as ever.
"We have a professional relationship and a personal relationship, and on both fronts, we are absolutely fine.
"Chris had a horrific accident last year and he has done amazingly well to come back and be able to compete at the highest end of professional cycling."
Brailsford also seemed to suggest the team was on the lookout for more British riders, following the signing of Adam Yates this week.
"We have had a cohort of British riders that we have worked with for 10 years and they have developed at the highest level and given us great success," he said.
"It is time to turn back into British cycling and to identify some of the great young talent dotted around in various teams and academy programmes."