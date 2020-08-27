Support road.cc

Southampton bike lane to be removed due to “steady increase in traffic"; Ineos looking to sign more Brits; Coronavirus infection rate soars in France ahead of the Tour de France; Women's "Tour de France" stage race for 2022; Thibaut Pinot's goats + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Thu, Aug 27, 2020 16:56
Bassett Avenue (Southampton Council)
15:50
Ned Boulting's done all his preparation
15:49
Rubber technology testing laboratory, Vahrenwald plant (Continental archives)
Continental was “an important part of Hitler’s war machine” according to study

An independent academic study released today reviews the involvement with the German National Socialist regime of five companies that are now jointly part of Continental.

The study was commissioned by… Continental.

CEO, Dr Elmar Degenhart, commented: “We commissioned the study in order to gain more clarity about the darkest chapter in our company’s history. That’s why we specifically included those companies that were not part of Continental at the time.

“The study is a consciously chosen opportunity and a renewed motive for us to face up to our responsibility and, on the basis of past experiences, to understand our identity more clearly and to create a better future.

“This is the duty of each new generation. So today we are by no means drawing a line under this responsibility.”

Among his findings, corporate historian Professor Paul Erker discovered that the firm used around 10,000 forced labourers during the Second World War.

In the final years of the war, concentration camp prisoners were used in the production of gas masks and in the relocation of production underground.

“This shows how corporate cultures can quickly topple under pressure from political regimes and opposing social influences,” said Dr Ariane Reinhart, Continental Executive Board member for Human Relations.

“For this reason, corporate cultures must be constantly re-examined, strengthened and continuously developed. This includes a healthy culture of remembrance in order to draw from the past the certainty for our identity today and the lessons for the present and future.”

Degenhart added: “Without understanding the past and without fully coming to terms with the Nazi era, a conscious and unbiased embarkment into a successful future and the next 150 years of Continental is not possible.”

15:15
While we're on the subject of binning cycle lanes...
14:58
The World Champion is the European Champion

Makes sense, dunnit.

14:29
Southampton bike lane to be removed in response to “a steady increase in traffic”

The Daily Echo reports that a pop-up cycle lane on Bassett Avenue in Southampton is to be removed following “a steady increase in traffic”.

With public transport capacity severely limited due to the coronavirus crisis, the Government fears that without large numbers switching to active travel, towns and cities’ roads will grind to a halt.

This resulted in guidance for local authorities which demanded more space be provided for walking and cycling.

Despite this, we’re now seeing more and more pop-up lanes shelved in response to rising levels of motor traffic.

14:00
Sir Dave Brailsford (BBC via iPlayer).jpg
Ineos on the lookout for more Brits?

We don’t know about you, but we’re very much enjoying Dave Brailsford repackaging Geraint Thomas’s non-selection for the Tour de France as a fantastic opportunity.

You can see where he’s coming from – Thomas still gets to go for the Giro d’Italia – but at the same time everyone knows this wasn’t the plan, so presenting it as such seems like… well, a load of cobblers really.

Speaking to the BBC today, Brailsford said: "Geraint has already won the Tour de France but we want to get the Tour of Italy under his belt to join up with his yellow jersey, so we have reallocated our resources and we feel like we have all of the big races covered this year."

Nothing in that is strictly speaking untrue. It’s just the way it’s worded. Maybe it’s just us.

Brailsford also spoke about Froome’s recovery from his injuries and how his relationship with the four-time Tour winner was “as good as ever” despite Froome leaving Ineos at the end of the season.

"We have given Chris a bit longer to continue his recovery," said Brailsford.

"We looked at everything we can do to support his training programme and our relationship is as good as ever.

"We have a professional relationship and a personal relationship, and on both fronts, we are absolutely fine.

"Chris had a horrific accident last year and he has done amazingly well to come back and be able to compete at the highest end of professional cycling."

Brailsford also seemed to suggest the team was on the lookout for more British riders, following the signing of Adam Yates this week.

"We have had a cohort of British riders that we have worked with for 10 years and they have developed at the highest level and given us great success," he said.

"It is time to turn back into British cycling and to identify some of the great young talent dotted around in various teams and academy programmes."

13:20
13:17
Chris Boardman and Andy Burnham.jpg
Andy Burnham calls on people to cycle or walk if possible when schools reopen next week

With schools due to reopen next week, Greater Manchester’s Mayor, Andy Burnham, has asked people to cycle or walk if they can to reduce pressure and congestion on public transport.

“Since March our roads have been noticeably quieter, the air is cleaner and more people are choosing to walk and cycle,” he said.

“I believe these are things we want to maintain as we return to education and work so let’s do our bit.

“Cycle or walk to school, college or work if you can, switch to public transport from your car if at all possible and, however you travel, try to avoid peak hours at the start and end of each day to keep the load on roads and public transport down.” 

11:30
Magpie attack
Australia’s magpie swooping season could be more severe than usual this year

The Mail has posted footage of a Perth cyclist being not merely dive bombed by a magpie, but actually knocked off.

We’ve regularly reported on Australia’s magpie swooping season, when male magpies become violent defenders of their young, attacking any intruders who they perceive to be encroaching on the nests.

It generally runs from August to November and appears to be on the early side this year thanks to warmer weather.

It could also be more severe because of face masks.

Birdlife Australia's national public affairs manager, Sean Dooley, explained: “A magpie may know you and know that you're okay, but when you're wearing a mask they may not be able to recognise you.”

He says magpies can recognise and remember up to 100 people, but probably won’t be able to tell people wearing masks apart.

Australians are advised to avoid eye contact and to steer clear of known magpie territories whenever possible.

“If you're riding a bike have a flag on top,” advises Dr Deborah Kelly, Manager of Animal Welfare and Wildlife at the South Australia Department of Environment. “They'll usually go for the tallest point.”

10:55
Pierre Rolland needs to up his game
10:51
Coronavirus infection rate soars in France ahead of the Tour de France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex says the coronavirus is four times more prevalent there than a month ago, reports the BBC.

France suffered 5,429 new cases in the last 24 hours – the highest number recorded since April – and there are now 21 départements classed as red zones (which means more than 50 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days).

Most red zones are around Paris or in holiday regions on the Cote d’Azur – where the Tour de France is due to begin on Saturday.

10:30
'Sleep high, train low' with FDJ's Ramon Sinkeldam
09:55
Video: People cycling in the Netherlands

That's it. Nothing more remarkable or newsworthy than that.

A video of people riding their bikes in the Netherlands.

09:30
La Course - Day 3 (17)
Women’s “Tour de France” stage race to be held in 2022

UCI president David Lappartient says Tour de France organiser ASO will hold a stage race for women in 2022, reports Wielerflits.

“Whether this race will also be called Tour de France, I don't know yet,” he said.

The plan is for an eight-day stage race that would start in Paris on the day the men finish the Tour de France.

09:04
Great Britain's European Championships Road Race team for today

Elizabeths - 2

Barneses - 2

Elizabeth Barneses - 0

For what it's worth, Elizabeth Barnes represented Great Britain in the women's 800 metres at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. She finished 15th.

08:54
Caption competition anyone?

First prize is a smug sense of self satisfaction.

08:45
Thibaut Pinot treats his goats very well indeed

Or possibly very badly, depending on how you look on this kind of thing.

Unless there's something we don't know about goat rearing - and honestly, we'd be very surprised if there was - we're thinking that bottle's probably got something different in it.

