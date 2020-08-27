Southampton bike lane to be removed due to “steady increase in traffic"; Ineos looking to sign more Brits; Coronavirus infection rate soars in France ahead of the Tour de France; Women's "Tour de France" stage race for 2022; Thibaut Pinot's goats + more

An independent academic study released today reviews the involvement with the German National Socialist regime of five companies that are now jointly part of Continental.

The study was commissioned by… Continental.

CEO, Dr Elmar Degenhart, commented: “We commissioned the study in order to gain more clarity about the darkest chapter in our company’s history. That’s why we specifically included those companies that were not part of Continental at the time.

“The study is a consciously chosen opportunity and a renewed motive for us to face up to our responsibility and, on the basis of past experiences, to understand our identity more clearly and to create a better future.

“This is the duty of each new generation. So today we are by no means drawing a line under this responsibility.”

Among his findings, corporate historian Professor Paul Erker discovered that the firm used around 10,000 forced labourers during the Second World War.

In the final years of the war, concentration camp prisoners were used in the production of gas masks and in the relocation of production underground.

“This shows how corporate cultures can quickly topple under pressure from political regimes and opposing social influences,” said Dr Ariane Reinhart, Continental Executive Board member for Human Relations.

“For this reason, corporate cultures must be constantly re-examined, strengthened and continuously developed. This includes a healthy culture of remembrance in order to draw from the past the certainty for our identity today and the lessons for the present and future.”

Degenhart added: “Without understanding the past and without fully coming to terms with the Nazi era, a conscious and unbiased embarkment into a successful future and the next 150 years of Continental is not possible.”