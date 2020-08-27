Near Miss of the Day 464: A very close punishment pass on cyclists riding two abreast

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day feature shows a driver carrying out a punishment pass on a pair of cyclists riding two abreast – the latter being something many motorists consider against the law, although it is entirely legal.

The clip was shot yesterday on Lingfield Common Road in Surrey by road.cc reader Andy while he was on a group ride.

He told us: “Absolutely no excuse for this behaviour which was almost certainly a punishment close pass against two cyclists legitimately riding two abreast and will be reported to Surrey Police.”

The version of the video above has no sound – if you want the other version, which includes some perfectly understandable high-decibel swearing, you’ll find it below.

