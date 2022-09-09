Cycling world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling, Tour de France and Tour of Britain pay respects + more on the live blog

It has been a strange and, for many, unprecedented 24 hours, leading to the announcement from Buckingham Palace yesterday evening that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, had died aged 96. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, and whilst there are thousands of important tributes, as a cycling website we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't report on the way the news was received across the cycling world...

This evening we join the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen, at the age of 96. Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the @RoyalFamily at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ed6JxqyNGM — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 8, 2022

The Tour of Britain late last night confirmed all remaining stages had been cancelled and sent "our deepest condolences to the whole of the Royal Family".

Your Majesty, thank you for being our leading lady for such a long time. I will treasure having had the fortune to meet you & always be grateful to have been honoured by you too. Thoughts with the whole family 🙏🏻 #QueenElizabeth #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/48UIMSc8iz — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) September 8, 2022

Sir Chris Hoy joined the tributes, writing: "I share the sadness and sorrow of all Britons and many others around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty on a number of occasions and always admired her tremendous dedication and absolute commitment to her role, as well as the generosity and compassion she offered to all those she met. Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to our country, guiding us through so many historically significant moments with great leadership.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time."