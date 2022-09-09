Support road.cc

Cycling world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling, Tour de France and Tour of Britain pay respects + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on duty for your Friday live blog
Fri, Sep 09, 2022 09:12
Cycling world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II; Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling, Tour de France and Tour of Britain pay respects + more on the live blogQueen Elizabeth II (CC Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International Julian Calder)
09:03
"Surreal final night of Tour of Britain": How cancellation unfolded...
08:40
Raleigh thanks Queen for "leadership, your dedication, and your humour"
08:15
"The true joy of cycling"
07:54
Cycling world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

It has been a strange and, for many, unprecedented 24 hours, leading to the announcement from Buckingham Palace yesterday evening that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, had died aged 96. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, and whilst there are thousands of important tributes, as a cycling website we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't report on the way the news was received across the cycling world...

 The Tour of Britain late last night confirmed all remaining stages had been cancelled and sent "our deepest condolences to the whole of the Royal Family".

Sir Chris Hoy joined the tributes, writing: "I share the sadness and sorrow of all Britons and many others around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty on a number of occasions and always admired her tremendous dedication and absolute commitment to her role, as well as the generosity and compassion she offered to all those she met. Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to our country, guiding us through so many historically significant moments with great leadership.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time." 

Queen Elizabeth II (licensed by Foreign & Commonwealth Office under Open Government Licence v1.0)
