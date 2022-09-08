Support road.cc

Tour of Britain 2022 (SWpix.com/ Alex Whitehead)

Tour of Britain cancelled following Queen's death

After announcing Friday’s stage would be called off earlier this evening, organisers have now announced the final two stages have also been cancelled
by Simon_MacMichael
UPDATED Fri, Sep 09, 2022 00:00

First Published Sep 8, 2022

The remaining stages of the Tour of Britain have been cancelled following the death, announced earlier today, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In an updated statement issued this evening, race organisers said:

"Further to the earlier statement in relation to the cancellation of stage six as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the organisers of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain can additionally confirm that stages seven (Dorset) and eight (Isle of Wight) will not take place.

"This decision has been taken in consultation with stakeholders and partners in light of operational circumstances, including the understandable reassignment of police resource at this time. 

"Therefore, the final standings will be taken following the conclusion of stage five on Thursday 8 September. The winner of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2022 will be Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team).

"Additionally, the respective classification leaders – Tom Pidcock (Dodl by AJ Bell points), Mathijs Paasschens (ŠKODA King of the Mountains) and Matthew Teggart (Sportsbreaks.com Sprints) – will also be declared the winners of those competitions.

"The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."

Simon MacMichael

