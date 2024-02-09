Support road.cc

"Driving a car at me isn't the solution": Cyclists debate filtering through traffic; "Imagine listening to Sean Kelly": Cycling commentator sends fans into hysterics with pony sounds; Chris Morris backs Brixton Cycles fundraiser + more on the live blog

After a day of incessant tea slurping and biscuit munching with all the road.cc personnel, Adwitiya is back to give you an extra dose of cycling news on this end of the week live blog
Fri, Feb 09, 2024 09:41
"Driving a car at me isn't the solution": Cyclists debate filtering through traffic; "Imagine listening to Sean Kelly": Cycling commentator sends fans into hysterics with pony sounds; Chris Morris backs Brixton Cycles fundraiser + more on the live blog
12:38
Handing down the sentence, Judge Caroline English said: “This offence is quite obviously so serious that nothing other than an immediate and substantial custodial sentence can be justified.”
12:03
Brixton Cycles fundraiser
Comedian Chris Morris big ups Brixton Cycles fundraiser, asks people to "do what you can"

A legendary cycle shop and a legendary satire specialist teaming up wasn't on my bingo card this morning, but for once, I'm not complaining.

The Brass Eye star Chris Morris, after years of entertaining the British crowd with his deadpan and postmodern comedy (that's how I'd describe his immaculate style), has appeared in a video posted by the 40-year-old cycling co-op shop on Instagram to promote the crowdfunding campaign launched last week on its GoFundMe page.

"It's a fantastic place. It's a co-op, a community asset. Twenty-seven years ago, they build that," said Morris, wearing a hi-vis cycling kit and helmet inside the Brixton Cycles shop, and pointing to white, steel framed bike with beautiful leather bar-tape and a Brooks saddle, along with mudguards and panniers.

He continued: "They've been looking after it ever since. Whenever I come to pick it up from a service it's so well tuned, it's like a musical instrument. The idea that this place won't be here for at least another 40 years is upsetting… it's wrong. So please, do what you can. And if you have already, thank you."

Brixton Cycles was founded all the way back in 1983, and today, it stands as the oldest and most resilient of all the workers-owned co-operative bike shops that popped up all over the country in the 1980s, winning London Cycling Campaign’s Best Small Bike Retailer award in 2014.

But the shop was hit by a massive power outage in the final few weeks of last year, costing the shop around £30,000 and bringing its worst financial year in the last two decades to a bitter end.

However last week, the shop once again turned to the crowdfunding method to ensure its survival. 

> Iconic London bike shop Brixton Cycles launches fundraiser after three week-long power outage brings business “to our knees”

On its GoFundMe page, it said: "Towards the end of 2023, the lights went out, literally. A three-week external electrical fault brought us to our knees. Our insurance has covered some of the loss of earnings and the damaged equipment but not all of it. We kept our doors open and did our best to repair bikes with the aid of head torches, but we are, in all honesty, struggling to bounce back.

"Now we are asking humbly for some help. Our target amount is 30k. This corresponds with about 3-4 weeks of loss of earnings from our power outage. This amount would help us to get through and bounce back.

"We have served the community for 40 years and would love to continue to do so and be at the heart of Brixton’s independent shopping experience."

As of now, the shop has managed to draw in close to £23,000 from almost 750 donations in just five days, leaving the shop short of £7k more to reach its target. So in Morris' words, do what you can!

11:48
Parents angry that children are being taught to cycle in middle of lane and other “risky behaviour” by cycling instructors, says Bikeability
Cycling instructor teaching kid how to cycle

Despite record numbers of schoolchildren being taught to cycle in the UK, fewer young people are riding their bikes regularly due to concerns from parents about the behaviour of motorists on the road and the lack of safe, protected infrastructure, Bikeability has warned.

Bikeability's chief executive also said she had received complaints from parents that children were now being taught “risky behaviour” by cycle instructors based on the revised Highway Code, and were teaching them to cycle in the middle of the lane to make themselves more visible to motorists when approaching junctions, traffic islands, or while riding on narrow roads.

> Read more: Parents angry that children are being taught to cycle in middle of lane and other “risky behaviour” by cycling instructors, says Bikeability

11:09
Eamon Ryan - via wikimedia commons
“We’ll see a tipping point where there’s a massive increase in cycling and walking as a mainstream form of transport”: Irish Transport Minister makes strong statement on country’s active travel

A lot of words for nothing, or hope for some actual change?

Eamon Ryan, the Minister of Transport for Ireland from the Green Party, has spoken about his hopes and fears regarding the planet, climate change, and how active travel can make things a little bit better.

“Our planet is deeply in peril,” he said. “And there's real fear we have to act on climate change, because we don't you go over a tipping point where it turns into runaway climate change.”

> 20 per cent of Ireland's transport budget to be spent on cycling and walking under new coalition agreement in massive boost to active travel

Ryan added: “But there are also tipping points on the other side… I think we're going to see a tipping point in active travel with the money we’ve been spending, that billion euros we spent in the last four years. It reaches a certain point where it changes things on the ground.

“It makes it safe to cycle and when we make it safe to cycle, I'm absolutely convinced Dublin, just like Paris or London, is going to switch to cycling. And not just Dublin, Cork, Galway, Watford, Limerick, every town around the country. And we're very close to that point thanks to everyone in the NTA, designing it by good engineering putting networks together that connect jobs.

“That 82 per cent response yesterday in the consultation for change the city centre — I think the people are with this. Fingal and other councils around the country are starting to come around to reallocating space to making it safe to walk and cycle.

“It’s currently not safe. Talk to anyone who's cycling. It's not safe here to make it safe. And as we do that, it will change we will see a tipping point where there’s a massive increase in cycling and walking as a mainstream form of transport for a city. That's what we're celebrating here today.”

While the words are good, the reaction has been, less than ideal, let's say. People on social media are enraged, with even The Irish Times changing Ryan's words in their own tweet — from "a mainstream form" to "the main form" to perhaps make people continue believing that the governments are here to unleash the bane of cycling upon its people.

And it seems to have worked, judging by the response under the tweet: "Eamon Ryan says in the video "our planet is in great peril" as he packs his bags to head off to Brazil on a long haul flight," said one person, referring to Ryan's St Patrick's Day government trip. "All while the Greens plan 1950s Chinese style cycling for Irish people."

There's a lot more vitriol, but I'm going to spare you all that but it does propose an interesting and maybe even significant point. While I'd be the last person to trust a politician's words, maybe there is something hopeful on the horizon?

10:30
The Tour de France announcement you've all been waiting for...
09:06
“Driving a car at me isn’t the solution”: Cyclists debate filtering through stationary traffic on the left after driver moves car to block cyclist

The hot topic of the day seems to be filtering, and whether it's a safe practice.

Right off the bat, some may say that it's perfectly safe — after all, it's perfectly legal to do so a cycle or a motorbike rider in the UK — that is, until you come across a motorist who's red from being stuck in the traffic and seeing cyclists zip past.

This is what cyclist who goes by the name of BADPASSHERTS on Twitter claims happened to him, on a route that he said he filters through twice a day everyday as part of his daily commute. "She turns her car into me as I’m filtering past," the cyclist wrote.

And there were some people who were downright against the practice of filtering and accused cyclists of being hypocrites for "not giving motorists 1.5m of space when passing them" (it's social media, what did you expect?). But some cyclists have also raised eyebrows at the safety aspect of the behaviour and questioned if there's enough space in the first place between the never-ending row of cars and the kerb for the cyclist to move through.

"If she tuned her car into a cyclist on purpose, that is not on. But that is a very very tight gap to be squeezing down," said one person, while another said: "I learned early on cycling to never undertake a vehicle. It’s a death wish not understood by many cyclists." Another cyclist said: "I always wait, it’s a lot safer when you have people like that around."

What is your take on this? Should cyclists continue filtering and report drivers like these, or is it a no-no for you?

10:04
“Imagine listening to Sean Kelly or Michael Wuyts instead of this!”: Commentator imitating pony over Alejandro "El Pony" Osorio’s win at Tour Colombia sends cycling fans into hysterics

Now let me get something straight: I am a huge, huge fan of Sean Kelly and he’s got nothing left to prove, whether it comes to cycling or commentating at the highest level.

…but, can Sean Kelly do a pony impression as good as this?

This crazy moment came when Mario Sabato, commentating over the final sprint of the third stage of Tour Colombia, contested by the newly crowned Colombian champion Alejandro "El Pony" Osorio and his late-breakaway amigo Rodrigo Contreras.

As Osorio latched on to Contreras’ wheel and put up a powerful sprint to get to the finish line ahead of the rest of bunch following in just behind the two breakaway riders, Sabato, commentating for Colombian television channel Deportes RCN, decided to sprinkle some of his own magic to elevate the moment.

Spanish-speaking commentators never cease to amaze me with their romps and frolics! I’ll be back, just going to watch that Messi goal against Getafe with Joaquim Puyal’s commentary…

PS. RCN will broadcast Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España with Sabato on the mic for free! Just so you know, now that GCN+ is no more...

> What’s the best way to watch live cycling following the closure of GCN+?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Hirsute | 25 min ago
On the park and ride in Oxford wishing I had my bike !
No wonder the council wants ltns and restrictions - the traffic is awful.

bikeman01 | 46 min ago
If that was me she would be looking for a new mirror as I rode off.

NotNigel | 47 min ago
What's people's take on when filtering on the right when they come to traffic islands with keep left arrows on them? I normally go round them on the right but also feel a bit naughty in doing so.

Hirsute replied to NotNigel | 26 min ago
If you have a camera, keep left !
Last time I went on the right it was because the road was flooded.

Avatar
1 like

OMG the comments on that Irish Times piece...! 

One of the thickies, with no hint of irony, even suggests killing the MP who said- "there will soon be a tipping point where cycling will become the main form of transport" ! 

I have very little hope for active travel in Ireland! Who'd be a Green in the Emerald isle? 

Oldfatgit | 59 min ago
3 likes

Filtering...

I'll always try to filter to the offside, and only filter nearside if there is an escape route ... for this very reason.

There is no excuse for what that driver did - road rage, pure and simple - and they should be prosecuted for it as they deliberately caused a collision. There was no need for the driver to change their line other than as a "fuck you ... you're not getting I'm front of me".
However ... we all know the chances of a successful prosecution, so I'm wondering if there is any percentage in - or even if you can find out - sending video footage to the drivers insurance company?

eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Compare the words of Eamon Ryan, the Minister of Transport for Ireland from the Green Party, to those of Mark Harper, Minister of Transport for the UK from the tory party:

and weep.

OnYerBike | 1 hour ago
4 likes

If we had proper infrastructure the whole problem would go away!

In the situation of the video, I would probably have been doing the same thing, and I would be reporting the driver. It was certainly inconsiderate, if not downright dangerous - the cyclist is already alongside the car when it starts to move, so very little time for the cyclist to react. 

I tend to prefer filtering on the right, but in the video it appears to be quite a narrow road with frequent oncoming traffic, so in that situation I might well choose to filter on the left. 

I won't always filter - if there are only one or two cars at a set of lights, and I know it might be tricky for them to overtake me on the following stretch of road, I'll just take primary position behind them. In that situation, filtering ahead would be of little benefit to me (I'm going to get through the lights anyway and can't see that it would affect safety) so seems inconsiderate. Unless of course the drivers were "MGIFs" and overtook despite the red light ahead, in which case I'll merrily make my way past.

D.Railleur | 1 hour ago
8 likes

Most drivers are ok. Some drivers make mistakes, we all do. Some drivers are just bad people, frustrated that owning and driving a car isn't like it is in the adverts, and for some reason they blame cyclists for that. Filtering is ok, where and when to filter is a matter for the cyclist. Riding a bike is an ongoing dynamic risk assessement with one overarching priority...stay alive.

Hirsute | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I'd report that as it was deliberate and caused another road user to brake and change their line.
I go on the right as a default.

One of my bugbears is going towards a set of lights where it becomes 2 lanes. You get drivers hugging the kerb well in advance of the split with the others on the centre line. Makes progress awkward and the drivers gain nothing by hugging the kerb.

brooksby replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
0 likes

When the traffic queue looks like that then I will tend to wait, right of primary (so, in the position in the lane where all the drivers are sitting), and if there's a gap in oncoming traffic then I'll pass on the right but always be ready to slot back into the queue.  No way would I go down the left in traffic like that.

 

I wonder what would have happened had the cyclist actually been knocked off by the driver of the white SUV.  With it all being on camera… 

wycombewheeler replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Hirsute wrote:

I'd report that as it was deliberate and caused another road user to brake and change their line. I go on the right as a default. One of my bugbears is going towards a set of lights where it becomes 2 lanes. You get drivers hugging the kerb well in advance of the split with the others on the centre line. Makes progress awkward and the drivers gain nothing by hugging the kerb.

Like when a driver is waiting to turn right, and the following car can't get past them, but still moves right over to the kerb, as if they might just be able to squeee past if they try

Avatar
2 likes

And where are those painted murder strips cycle lanes that we "nEvEr usE" but should be obligated to apparently? 

Oh that's right, down the left hand side of the road.  So, unless the bike lane is "segregated" (I forget the term we're supposed to use now but you know what I mean) then are we to undertsand that according to the frothing drivists, cyclists should arrive at the back of a queue of cars (in the bike lane because it's a crime to be anywhere else) and then come to a halt just behind the last vehicle in the queue & proceeding to shuffle along a couple of metres at a time along with them? 

The only answer is to make all painted cycle lanes wide enough to allow us to ride down them with 1.5 metres of clearance from the vehicular flow.  Sounds reasonable enough.

 

S13SFC | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Unless there is a cycle strip on the nearside I always filter on the offside. 

Easier to see issues, more space and faster.

Simon E replied to S13SFC | 1 hour ago
2 likes

S13SFC wrote:

Unless there is a cycle strip on the nearside I always filter on the offside. 

Easier to see issues, more space and faster.

And your presence is going to be more obvious to the driver, as you are in their line of sight.

You are also at less risk of a driver pulling out of a side road or driveway; and pedestrians stepping into the road, whether they intend to cross or simply to go round something blocking the pavement.

I don't see any reason why I shouldn't filter along a static / slow-moving queue of cars on my way home from work. Tough shit if they don't like it. They are the ones blocking the road and causing the problem, not me. I always acknowledge a driver who pulls in a little or leaves a gap for me in front of them.

don simon fbpe replied to S13SFC | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Even when turning left?

Avatar
10 likes

Without filtering, bike commuting in traffic is rather pointless.
I've always done it - even the much-maligned cycle proficiency taught it - but do find myself on the right more often these days. That also has its risks of course - frustrated drivers pulling a U-turn eg. But mostly I approach each queue on its merits, depending on where the space is, or where potential hazards lurk.
Re cars blocking: it does happen - not often as blatant or potentially dangerous as the vid though. Generally, it's not a major issue as they're just widening the gap on the other side, and I take great pleasure in winding past them, sometimes giving a little farewell wave as I trundle off. Very encouragingly, though, the number of drivers who do this is far outweighed by those who actually take the trouble to move over to let me past - not only super polite, but aware of their surroundings and RV mirror despite being stationary!

don simon fbpe | 2 hours ago
6 likes

Cars have to overtake bikes because they are more powerful and faster at the same time as cars having to stop the faster mode of transport when in congestion. Love the selfishness of england!

How would these drivers cope on European streets? Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where you'd be swarmed my moped riders on the left and right at each and every set of traffic lights.

chrisonabike replied to don simon fbpe | 2 hours ago
3 likes

don simon fbpe wrote:

How would these drivers cope on European streets? Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where you'd be swarmed my moped riders on the left and right at each and every set of traffic lights.

"Blue passports" I hear my brain saying for some reason...

Change (in "culture") can be frustratingly hard to achieve, but if we can get to where everyone else is doing it (and you are sometimes) I suspect it's either irrelevant (like being passed by people on a train) or just in the mildly irritating category.  Luckily most people are sensible, but there is definitely a significant minority in the UK for whom this provokes "I will bring righteous vengance upon these cheating tosspots - even at the cost of interrupting my own (urgent) journey!"

don simon fbpe replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
3 likes

It's interesting that the more I travel, the more I meet chilled out people and realise how selfish england is, these people may have voted to isolate themselves further from travel, broadening the mind and learning about new cultures.

eburtthebike replied to don simon fbpe | 1 hour ago
1 like

don simon fbpe wrote:

It's interesting that the more I travel, the more I meet chilled out people and realise how selfish england is, these people may have voted to isolate themselves further from travel, broadening the mind and learning about new cultures.

It isn't so  much the English, as the people we elect to rule us.  Without doubt they are utterly selfish, isolated from real life, rich in money but not experience, and because of their position, those are the ones seen most.

OldRidgeback | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Some car drivers just don't like cyclists filtering through traffic. Call it jealousy or stupidity if you like. I've had similar incidents when on my bicycle and on my motorbike as well. Some drivers think filtering isn't allowed because they're ignorant. Some don't like filtering because they're ignorant.

mitsky replied to OldRidgeback | 52 min ago
0 likes

To adapt a famous quote: "Envy is their Sin."

Car Delenda Est | 2 hours ago
1 like

If it's at a red light it's much safer to filter to the front unless the lights change at a bad time or someone decides to drive at you.

Miller | 2 hours ago
10 likes

What's the point of being on a narrow, nimble bike and behaving as if you were a 2m x 5m block of metal? That's all the disadvantages of a car with none of the advantages. Of course cyclists are going to filter. The gaps you'll use or, conversely, not use, are down to your personal risk threshold and as I see every day, different people have different takes on that.

mctrials23 replied to Miller | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Yep, and thats your risk tolerance. Drivers don't seem to understand the difference between someone filtering past static cars at 2mph vs them flying past you too closely at 50.

Perhaps we should make drivers sit on the hard should for an hour as 40 tonne lorries fly past them at 70 and see how safe they feel. After all, there is no difference between vehicle types and vulnerability. 

wtjs replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Drivers don't seem to understand the difference between someone filtering past static cars at 2mph vs them flying past you too closely at 50

As a result of this incident on a single lane one-way street...

https://upride.cc/incident/gk68uzv_peugeotboxer_closepass/

...I have resorted to 'taking the lane'. I'm surprised that's it's taken until this morning for the outraged honking of the horn from a Range Rover driving dimwit who said- wait for it- you can't ride along in the middle of the road stopping me getting past. The 'delay' is minimal seconds from the roundabout at the beginning of the clip to the crossing at the end, when I move over to the left. Better still, I'm fairly sure the dimwit's RR is the one just left of the polar bear at the end of the clip, which was where he turned after this morning's altercation. He's probably a solicitor, estate agent or dentist, as those are the premises there. These people really do think that others, especially cyclists, must get out of their way at all times

Hirsute replied to wtjs | 23 min ago
0 likes

I had to watch that to see if there really was a polar bear !

