“Driving a car at me isn’t the solution”: Cyclists debate filtering through traffic; “Imagine listening to Sean Kelly”: Cycling commentator sends fans into hysterics with pony sounds; Chris Morris backs Brixton Cycles fundraiser + more on the live blog

A legendary cycle shop and a legendary satire specialist teaming up wasn't on my bingo card this morning, but for once, I'm not complaining.

The Brass Eye star Chris Morris, after years of entertaining the British crowd with his deadpan and postmodern comedy (that's how I'd describe his immaculate style), has appeared in a video posted by the 40-year-old cycling co-op shop on Instagram to promote the crowdfunding campaign launched last week on its GoFundMe page.

"It's a fantastic place. It's a co-op, a community asset. Twenty-seven years ago, they build that," said Morris, wearing a hi-vis cycling kit and helmet inside the Brixton Cycles shop, and pointing to white, steel framed bike with beautiful leather bar-tape and a Brooks saddle, along with mudguards and panniers.

He continued: "They've been looking after it ever since. Whenever I come to pick it up from a service it's so well tuned, it's like a musical instrument. The idea that this place won't be here for at least another 40 years is upsetting… it's wrong. So please, do what you can. And if you have already, thank you."

Brixton Cycles was founded all the way back in 1983, and today, it stands as the oldest and most resilient of all the workers-owned co-operative bike shops that popped up all over the country in the 1980s, winning London Cycling Campaign’s Best Small Bike Retailer award in 2014.

But the shop was hit by a massive power outage in the final few weeks of last year, costing the shop around £30,000 and bringing its worst financial year in the last two decades to a bitter end.

However last week, the shop once again turned to the crowdfunding method to ensure its survival.

> Iconic London bike shop Brixton Cycles launches fundraiser after three week-long power outage brings business “to our knees”

On its GoFundMe page, it said: "Towards the end of 2023, the lights went out, literally. A three-week external electrical fault brought us to our knees. Our insurance has covered some of the loss of earnings and the damaged equipment but not all of it. We kept our doors open and did our best to repair bikes with the aid of head torches, but we are, in all honesty, struggling to bounce back.

"Now we are asking humbly for some help. Our target amount is 30k. This corresponds with about 3-4 weeks of loss of earnings from our power outage. This amount would help us to get through and bounce back.

"We have served the community for 40 years and would love to continue to do so and be at the heart of Brixton’s independent shopping experience."

As of now, the shop has managed to draw in close to £23,000 from almost 750 donations in just five days, leaving the shop short of £7k more to reach its target. So in Morris' words, do what you can!