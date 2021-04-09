Love them or hate them? Wout van Aert uses handlebar bag; Pete Buttigieg's White House spin; Vintage Prince Philip bike polo pics; Matthews wants more respect in peloton; 'Gravel sunglasses'; Jakobsen back racing + more on the live blog

Had a great laugh with @RealStephens check it out 🤣 https://t.co/dPy4FS2YB3 — Michael Matthews (@blingmatthews) April 7, 2021

Michael Matthews told Matt Stephens' Unplugged podcast he thinks the behaviour in the peloton is getting worse by the year. The Aussie returned to Team BikeExchange at the start of this season and enjoyed another consistent Classics campaign, finishing sixth at Milan-San Remo and fifth at Gent-Wevelgem. However, having turned 30 at the end of last year, Matthews says he has witnessed significant changes to the peloton in recent years.

"In terms of the peloton, respect between the riders has definitely gone,” he said. "When I first turned professional it was really like there were guys in the peloton you looked up to and if they said something, that’s what you did even if you were in a different team. Even for me coming back into the Classics again, every year it is just getting more and more crazy. Cycling now has just turned into more like a boxing match than a bike race.

“It is quite difficult to go out and race your bike now in these Classics when there is just zero respect in the peloton for each other and, it doesn’t matter who you are, someone is going to bomb underneath you in a corner or take you out, or headbutt you, or elbow you or anything."

Matthews finished just outside the top-20 at the Tour of Flanders. Earlier in the day Yevgeniy Fedorov and Otto Vergaerde were kicked out of the race for a clash at the front of the peloton. Eurosport commentator Adam Blythe branded the pair "muppetts" for their stupidity.