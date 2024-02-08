Driverless taxi crashes into San Francisco cyclist, injuring rider

A cyclist in San Francisco was reportedly injured when a driverless taxi belonging to a company affiliated with Google crashed into the rider after failing to detect their presence.
According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), the collision, involving a Waymo ‘robocab’, happened in the city’s Portero Hill district at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, reports SFGate.com.
Officers attended the scene after being alerted to the crash by Waymo staff and discovered the cyclist with what were described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
The SFPD, which is investigating the incident, did not disclose details of how the collision came about, although Waymo did provide its own version of events.
The crash happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Mississippi Street, with Waymo saying that the vehicle had come to a complete halt before entering the junction, just as a large lorry was approaching in the opposite direction.
According to the company, “the cyclist was occluded by the truck and quickly followed behind it, crossing into the Waymo vehicle’s path. When they became fully visible, our vehicle applied heavy braking but was not able to avoid the collision.”
Waymo said that the cyclist sustained “only minor scratches” and that the car’s passenger was not hurt.
Until 2016, Waymo was known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, assuming its current name following a group-level reorganisation that resulted in the creation of holding company Alphabet, Inc, the world’s third-largest tech firm by revenue.
Waymo secured permission from the California Department of Motor Vehicles for its vehicles to carry passengers without the need for a safety driver who could intervene in the case of a potential collision, in November 2019, making it the first company worldwide to secure such clearance.
In a comprehensive blog post published on its website in 2021, the company outlined how it used simulations and data gathered in real-life testing to try and ensure that its vehicles could share the road safely with people on bikes, acknowledging that “cyclists in particular pose a number of unique considerations for autonomous driving technology.”
The blog post was accompanied by the video below, which the company says shows one of its vehicles – referred to as the “Waymo Driver” here – “autonomously driving alongside cyclists on The Wiggle, the mile-long, zig-zagging bicycle route from SOMA to Golden Gate Park. The Waymo Driver is in its proper driving lane, but has a bike lane with bikers ahead on its left as well as on the right.
“Although the Waymo Driver properly slows for both pairs of bikers, giving them ample space, with simulation, we can test various what-if situations such as ‘what if we added an additional cyclist in the scene’ or ‘what if we changed the cyclists to travel x times faster’,” the company added.
Last year, we reported how academics at the University of Glasgow believe self-driving cars “need to learn the language of cyclists", so such vehicles can operate safely around people on bikes.
> Researchers suggest cyclists could wear smart glasses to communicate with self-driving cars — automated vehicles “need to learn the language of cyclists”
In 2017, Stanford University robotics researcher Heather Knight said that Tesla’s Autopilot feature should “never” be used around cyclists, warning that if it were deployed in such situations, riders would be killed due to what she believed was the system’s inability to adequately detect people on bikes.
> Never use Tesla Autopilot feature around cyclists, warns robotics expert
Its going to be interesting to see what happens with driverless cars in the next decade because as far as I understand it, they are already far safer than those with a driver at the wheel. The problem is that people don't pay attention now and if they are in a self driving car and should be ready to take over in emergencies, that will rarely happen. They will be on their phones etc. People also like to think they are excellent drivers and that AI will never be better than them so when an accident happens with self-driving cars they go overboard with criticism.
I wonder how this will play out with the twats that close pass cyclists on purpose. If they take control to intentionall pull a dangerous manouvre they should be banned from using a car for a long time.
For interactions with other motor vehicles, I don't doubt it, but the systems have proven significantly less reliable when needing to account for vulnerable road users. I don't know the data, but at a guess I'd put them as about incapable as a 30th %ile driver for avoiding collisions with peds and cyclists.
I'll own up to being an autonomous vehicle sceptic, but I don't think removing the variability of competency of the vehicle operator should be a higher priority than reducing the number of potential interactions between vehicles and vulnerable road users. Especially as the former is more profitable, whilst the right thing to do is more valuable.
That's just what they want us to think.
https://pluralistic.net/2022/10/09/herbies-revenge/#100-billion-here-100...
I don't believe we'll ever get to level 5 self driving, as Tesla has shown with its "full self driving" beta program, once the car appears to be able to self drive for short distances the human driver tends to start doing something else and not pay attention as they should. This will lead to a series of incidents and a public outcry to ban the technology. To get it adopted they will have to go straight to level 5 and be perfect from day 1, its a big ask!
Level 5 would be brilliant.
I suspect (the top end and depending on definitions used) level 4 would be enough for most people though is still debatable if they will reach it.
(AIUI level 5 is can drive in all conditions;
competent level 4 should be able to give up and stop safely before it hits conditions it can't cope with (or simply refuse to start because it already knows there is an extreme weather warning to shelter in place...)
Problem is of course that:
1. The step from level 2 (driver aid) to 'full' level 4 (automation in most conditions and can safely stop when it can't cope with no manual controls at all) is massive
2. Drivers won't accept level 4 automation (because clearly it isn't acceptable for the car to tell you and enforce that conditions are too dangerous to drive in.)
You can have level 5 today, its called a taxi.
Someone needs to tell Waymo how very rare it is for the passenger or driver in a car to be injured when they drive their car into a cyclist…
But the shock and trauma that they'll have been through though...
