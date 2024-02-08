Driverless taxi crashes into San Francisco cyclist, injuring rider

A cyclist in San Francisco was reportedly injured when a driverless taxi belonging to a company affiliated with Google crashed into the rider after failing to detect their presence.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), the collision, involving a Waymo ‘robocab’, happened in the city’s Portero Hill district at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, reports SFGate.com.

Officers attended the scene after being alerted to the crash by Waymo staff and discovered the cyclist with what were described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

The SFPD, which is investigating the incident, did not disclose details of how the collision came about, although Waymo did provide its own version of events.

The crash happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Mississippi Street, with Waymo saying that the vehicle had come to a complete halt before entering the junction, just as a large lorry was approaching in the opposite direction.

According to the company, “the cyclist was occluded by the truck and quickly followed behind it, crossing into the Waymo vehicle’s path. When they became fully visible, our vehicle applied heavy braking but was not able to avoid the collision.”

Waymo said that the cyclist sustained “only minor scratches” and that the car’s passenger was not hurt.

Until 2016, Waymo was known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, assuming its current name following a group-level reorganisation that resulted in the creation of holding company Alphabet, Inc, the world’s third-largest tech firm by revenue.

Waymo secured permission from the California Department of Motor Vehicles for its vehicles to carry passengers without the need for a safety driver who could intervene in the case of a potential collision, in November 2019, making it the first company worldwide to secure such clearance.

In a comprehensive blog post published on its website in 2021, the company outlined how it used simulations and data gathered in real-life testing to try and ensure that its vehicles could share the road safely with people on bikes, acknowledging that “cyclists in particular pose a number of unique considerations for autonomous driving technology.”

The blog post was accompanied by the video below, which the company says shows one of its vehicles – referred to as the “Waymo Driver” here – “autonomously driving alongside cyclists on The Wiggle, the mile-long, zig-zagging bicycle route from SOMA to Golden Gate Park. The Waymo Driver is in its proper driving lane, but has a bike lane with bikers ahead on its left as well as on the right.

“Although the Waymo Driver properly slows for both pairs of bikers, giving them ample space, with simulation, we can test various what-if situations such as ‘what if we added an additional cyclist in the scene’ or ‘what if we changed the cyclists to travel x times faster’,” the company added.

