Near Miss of the Day 568: “Too dangerous” – close pass van driver’s response to cyclist who invited him for a bike ride

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Buckinghamshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Apr 08, 2021 16:41
A cyclist who found hinmself on the receiving end of a second close pass on the same stretch of road inside a year invited the motorist involved to join him for a bike ride – only to have the offer declined because despite owning a bicycle, the van driver believed "it's dangerous to cycle on the road.”

The incident in Buckinghamshire that gave rise to that invitation is shown above, with the following video showing the earlier one, both submitted to our Near Miss of the Day series by road.cc reader John.

“The white van driver got a Section 59 from the police,” said John, referring to a warning given to motorist for having used their vehicle in a manner which causes “alarm, distress or annoyance” to others.

“That's not really something that I think is very effective, but that's what the process is,” he continued.

“So when the green van close passed me I decided that it would be better to talk to the driver and try to help them understand the danger.

“He said he did nothing wrong and that there was loads of room.

“After a relaxed conversation I found out that he was an ex-HGV driver with 6 points on his licence and has attended a Driver Awareness Course.

“The van is probably not worth £500 and with his history he said he doesn't think his insurance company will give him cover when it expires soon.

“I asked if he would he has a bicycle and would come out for a cycle some time. He confirmed that he owned a cycle but wouldn't want to come out as it's dangerous to cycle on the road.”

John added, with a winking emoji: “I’m going to keep putting any close passes on my channel so a Like and Subscribe is always appreciated.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

