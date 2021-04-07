Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal

Near Miss of the Day 567: Rider who received close pass from lorry driver told by firm that it receives "numerous complaints" from cyclists

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's West Yorkshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Apr 07, 2021 15:46
A cyclist who was on the receiving end of a very close pass from a lorry driver in West Yorkshire got no response from either the company or the police when he sent the footage to them – although the fact that the owners of the firm told him that they receive "numerous complaints" from cyclists suggests he is not the only cyclist to have been subjected to such a dangerous overtake.

Vincent, the road.cc reader who submitted the clip, said: "I was cycling from Keighley to Skipton when I was passed by a wide lorry.

"You can see how close it was from the front view, another lorry is coming the other way at the exact time this bloke overtakes me.

"I phoned his employer who complained that cyclists made numerous complaints about him and his brother, a family business, but conceded that I sounded like a decent bloke.

"He didn't reply to the footage, I sent it to him via WhatsApp. I submitted it to North Yorkshire police who also failed to respond."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD West Yorkshire
NMotD HGV
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

