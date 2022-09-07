Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Puncturegate: Adam Blythe denies "insinuating Remco was cheating" after roadside video proves Evenepoel's "convenient" flat tyre; Roglič out injured; Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed Transport Secretary + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be trying his best to remember how to do one of these.....
Wed, Sep 07, 2022 09:17
58
Puncturegate: Adam Blythe denies "insinuating Remco was cheating" after roadside video proves Evenepoel's "convenient" flat tyre; Roglič out injured; Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed Transport Secretary + more on the live blogRemco Evenepoel puncture Vuelta (screenshot F.Navarro / Twitter)
10:59
Come to Britain they said, it will be fun they said...

While the Vuelta peloton cooked in the sun of a post-rest day jaunt though the south of Spain, the poor Tour of Britain riders got a most British welcome to the north of England...

I bet Richie Porte can't wait to get back to sunny Tassie with his feet up...

10:13
Photo of the day/week/month/year

> "Giving it the absolute beans!": Kid smashes up climb with Tour of Britain breakaway 

10:00
Zwift launches a turbo! The new Zwift Hub trainer

If you missed yesterday's big news in the world of indoor training...

> Zwift launches its own Hub smart trainer for £449

Some of your reaction from Facebook: "Direct drive trainer for £449. Either it's not that great, or it could be great and shows how much the likes of Wahoo etc are over charging as it's the same price as their wheel-on trainer. Fingers crossed it is and makes Zwift more accessible," Anthony Walstow commented.

09:01
Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed Transport Secretary
08:56
Primož Roglič withdraws from Vuelta a España after stage 16 crash

There it is. Confirmation that Primož Roglič's rotten luck continues. Second on GC, 1:26 behind Remco Evenepoel and the Slovenian abandons. Juan Ayuso jumps up to third place, giving Spain a decent chance of two podium places, unless something quite ridiculous happens and they nab all three. Enric Mas is the race's new second-placed rider, Ayuso third, Ineos Grenadiers' Carlos Rodríguez is fourth.

08:51
Did Remco ride puncture into 3km safe zone?

Puncturegate is the gift that keeps on giving...

Translation of the tweet (the Spanish one, not Carlton's...): "My feeling is that Remco punctured long before the 3km finish line banner. He begins to lose positions 6.9km from the end, 5km from the finish line he already has more than 60 riders ahead and he never reappears in the first positions..."

07:53
Puncturegate: Adam Blythe denies "insinuating Remco was cheating" after roadside video proves Evenepoel's "convenient" flat tyre

Funny how when you're literally paid to tell a TV audience your opinion on a professional bike race people will almost certainly still have a go at you for doing so...

Ex-pro and GCN presenter Adam Blythe risked the wrath of Belgium yesterday evening after questioning the mechanical which prompted race leader Remco Evenepoel to pull over, just as Primož Roglič launched a stinging attack and raced off into the distance. The red jersey was within 3km to go so got the same time as the group he was in at the time of the mechanical, leaving Blythe to question — based purely on the less-than-obvious TV pictures — what exactly the problem was?

> Adam Blythe clocks 136km/h

The handy clip from the show, posted on Twitter before everything blew up, has since been deleted... so here's a quick run-down of what Blythe said: "I really want to see that bike of Remco's to see what the problem was. He's not crashed, both wheels to me look like they were pumped up, if his gears [chain] have gone into his spokes or derailleur and he can't pedal, yes it's a mechanical, but that's something you can help... I would like to see that bike to see what the problem was..."

Pushed further by host Orla Chennaoui on whether Remco was out to "limit his losses" by "claiming a mechanical", Blythe clarified "I'm not suggesting that [...] it's just all a little bit too convenient." Seeing the footage back, he continued: "Both wheels are pumped up [which, in fairness, did look to be the case on the TV images] he's pedalling the bike fine, so what is the problem with it?"

Remco's post-race interview followed, with the explanation that he'd punctured, but by now it wasn't just Blythe questioning the claim, and cycling fans globally took to social media to search for evidence of this phantom puncture...

As it turned out it wasn't phantom after all. A short while later, this video appeared, seeming to show a slow rear flat...

Presumably now on his evening commute, Blythe posted a video message clearing up the post-stage events, saying he'd now seen the footage showing the flat (much clearer than on the original TV pictures)..."That back tyre, clear enough for me to say that it was a flat tyre, so anyone trying to tell me that I was insinuating Remco's cheating... I am not [...] I was saying what I could see, and it didn't look like a flat tyre."

Phew... more drama after stage 16 than pretty much the entire 189km day out... lesson learnt, eh Adam? Don't go giving opinions when analysing bike races...(sorry, if you heard that it was just the live blog sarcasm alarm going off again, I must work out how to switch that off)... 

08:22
Oh, and here's the social media pile-in...

For a good 15 minutes suspicion reigned, amateur detectives scoured the footage... while everyone else took to the blue bird app...

God forbid I ever get the live blog masses on me for saying something I shouldn't. Then again, it's probably more likely to be something totally un-cycling-related that does it for me... like what's the best jam tart (blackcurrant) or questioning why seemingly everyone in the world wants to queue to get on the plane first? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 