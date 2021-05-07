Near Miss of the Day 580: "Super close pass at speed"

The registered keeper of a van which was driven past a cyclist at speed was fined in court for failing to disclose who was behind the steering wheel at the time if the incident.

The YouTube user who filmed the clip, MCR Cyclist described it as a "super close pass at speed" but said that when "the Metropolitan Police tried to engage the alleged driver, but they refused to accept any culpability for their actions."

The van's registered keeper (who may of course have been the driver) was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identity of a driver and had their driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, as well as being ordered to pay costs of £166.

