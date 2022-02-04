Ealing's LTNs have gone, but the traffic hasn't; Rudi Selig's lunchbox + more on the live blog

Back in August, you may remember, we reported on the blog that Ealing Council pledged to remove almost all of the area’s Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.

This decision was made after a consultation which essentially amounted to a simple referendum on each of the existing schemes.

The consultation – described by Adam Tranter, the Bicycle Mayor for Coventry, as “the blueprint for how NOT to make decisions on transport policy” – received 22,000 responses, or 6.47 percent of Ealing’s residents.

These respondents, described as the 'most vocal and engaged' of Ealing's population, voted for seven of the nine LTNs under discussion to be scrapped.

The success of the anti-LTN agenda in Ealing, according to Tranter, was down to the persuasive narrative that LTNs cause congestion to boundary roads, increase traffic times and worsen the air quality of main road residents (though the council itself denied that these fears had materialised since the schemes were implemented).

Yesterday, the 'Better Ealing Streets' Twitter accounted posted images of an area where the LTNs had been removed. Instead of empty streets and cleaner air, there are now – you guessed it – lots of cars stuck in traffic:

Ealing's LTNs gone. Those that got them removed promised it would sort the traffic. The motor traffic is still here, jamming up main roads AND back streets, rendering entire areas an anathema for walking wheeling or cycling AND breathing We ask them again, what next? pic.twitter.com/a401aQthAj — Better Ealing Streets (@BetterEaling) February 3, 2022

The account wrote: “Ealing's LTNs gone. Those that got them removed promised it would sort the traffic. The motor traffic is still here, jamming up main roads AND back streets, rendering entire areas an anathema for walking wheeling or cycling AND breathing. We ask them again, what next?”

Meanwhile, on a Healthy School Street in Newham: