Humber Bridge path closed to cyclists 'indefinitely'

The Humber Bridge paths have been closed to cyclists and pedestrians 'indefinitely' due to an unspecified 'recent incident'.

The Humber Bridge Board announced the decision on Saturday afternoon on the back of an incident on the bridge, report the Hull Daily Mail.

It is not yet known when - or if - the pathways will be reopened.

A spokesperson for the Humber Bridge Board said: “Due to a recent incident, we have taken the decision to close the footways on both sides of the Humber Bridge for an indefinite period.

"We appreciate this might cause some inconvenience, but we ask that pedestrians and cyclists respect the decision and avoid the Humber Bridge at the present time.”

The decision comes after multiple deaths at the bridge in the month of March.

A petition has since been launched calling for extra measures to help 'secure' the Humber Bridge and prevent or significantly reduce the amount of suicide attempts there.

The paths on either side of the 1.4 mile (2,200m) long bridge carry thousands pedestrians and cyclists to work every day.

The bridge on the outskirts of Hull crosses the Humber estuary linking East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

It opened in 1981 and is the seventh longest suspension bridge in the world.