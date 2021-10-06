Support road.cc

Live blog

Disabled cyclist harassed by bus driver for not using cycle lane; Paris "unrecognisable" as cycling hotspot; Wout van Aert: Remco didn't stick to plan at World Championships; Roubaix on-bike highlights + more on the live blog

Your Wednesday dose of live blog action is here...Dan Alexander is in the hotseat again today
Wed, Oct 06, 2021 08:34
Disabled cyclist harassed by bus driver for not using cycle lane; Paris
10:00
Paris-Roubaix on-bike highlights

Crashes and mud. That just about sums up Velon's on-bike highlights from Paris-Roubaix...

09:30
Wout van Aert: Remco didn't stick to team plan at World Championships

Wout van Aert has addressed Belgium's tactics at the World Championships, a home race he was favourite to win. Van Aert ultimately finished 11th, meaning Jasper Stuyven was the Belgians' best-placed rider, just off the podium in fourth. Van Aert spoke to Sporza's podcast and questioned Remco Evenepoel's decision to attack so early on in the race.

"It was absolutely not the tactics of the team or the national coach to use Remco so early. He himself chose to attack so early, that early was for [Yves] Lampaert or [Victor] Campenaerts. Because Remco was at the front, they were never able to carry out their task," Van Aert explained.

"It's important that we talk about this again. We will still be in selections together. Remco contacted me, but that was quite short. No major steps have been taken to clear it up, but that will come. Communication is important in every relationship and Remco still has to take steps in that regard.

"What happened at the World Championships will linger, but as a person you have to be forgiving. Otherwise you will make life very difficult. For me, this does not stand in the way of racing together later."

Prior to the race, legend of the sport Eddy Merckx questioned why Evenepoel had been included if the team's goal was to ride 100 per cent for Van Aert. One other spot of Wout news...after Roubaix he confirmed he'd be taking a long break before cyclocross season, so might be returning to action later than in previous years. His perennial rival, Mathieu van der Poel, last week said he'd be beginning his cross campaign in December.

09:18
Movistar switches to La Passione for 2022
La Passione Movistar

Movistar has announced it's switching to the direct-to-consumer kit brand La Passione across both its men’s and women’s teams for 2022. The Spanish WorldTour outfit currently wear kit supplied by Alé, but the likes of Alejandro Valverde and Annemiek van Vleuten will be donning kit from a different Italian brand next season, La Passione.

Movistar has also previously ridden in Scottish clothing brand Endura, but Endura decided to end its sponsorship back in 2019, blaming the UCI for limiting technological advances in clothing. Claiming it was a “dead end”, Endura instead decided to focus on developing aerodynamic clothing for triathlons. 

09:09
Paris "unrecognisable" as cycling hotspot...what one million cycle journeys per day looks like

Videos from Paris have become a staple of the live blog as the French capital has been transformed into a cycling hotspot thanks to infrastructure first installed in response to a public transport strike two winters ago. The pandemic saw those first lanes enlarged to cope with increased demand. Now, six-in-ten users are new cyclists and, as Adam Tranter points out above, the infra enables one million daily cycle journeys. 

Since election in 2014, the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo has invested more than €150m and aims to double the number of bike lanes.

09:06
08:46
Velobici's new Modernist Thermal collection, including jerseys, bib shorts and baselayers
2021 Velobici Modernist Thermal collection

British brand Velobici has just dropped its new Modernist Thermal collection, with men’s and women’s Thermal Jerseys (£200), Thermal Bib Shorts (£190) and Thermal Baselayers (£65) available. 

"We’ve used a soft and breathable midweight VB/Pro TI1 fabric that provides thermal regulation and four-way stretch for a perfect fit and complete comfort," says Velobici. "The fabric is made from two knitted layers that trap air to enhance the body’s natural thermoregulation." A DWR treatment has also been added to repel water and the close weave should keep the cold air out.

2021 Velobici Modernist Thermal collection

Velobici just received a £400,000 funding boost from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund and says it plans to use the investment to bolster its workforce and facilitate a move to a new sustainably powered factory as it works towards becoming a fully sustainable operation. 

08:17
07:15
Disabled cyclist harassed by bus driver for not using cycle lane

Harrie Larrington-Spencer took to social media to highlight one of the many barriers that disabled people face when trying to cycle. As her trike is too wide to safely use the cycle lane on Oxford Road, Harrie rides in the road, sometimes attracting abuse from other motorists.

On Monday she detailed her second incident involving a Stagecoach bus driver where she was "harassed" for not using the bike lane. "My trike is too wide to safely use this lane and I use the road," Harrie explained on Twitter. "I stopped and explained this to your driver. He apparently didn't see a problem with his behaviour, didn't think his behaviour was rude and didn't apologise. There are already too many barriers for disabled people getting active, your drivers shouldn't be another one.

"I'd like a written apology from both yourselves and the driver and I'd like to know what you are going to do to educate your drivers. It's beginning to feel like targeted harassment by Stagecoach bus drivers every time I cycle anywhere."

 In June, Harrie shared photos of another bus after the driver had beeped the horn at her for not riding in the cycle lane...

After that incident Stagecoach said it would be reported to depot management who would conduct a full investigation and consult with the driver.

