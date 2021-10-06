Disabled cyclist harassed by bus driver for not using cycle lane; Paris "unrecognisable" as cycling hotspot; Wout van Aert: Remco didn't stick to plan at World Championships; Roubaix on-bike highlights + more on the live blog

Wout van Aert has addressed Belgium's tactics at the World Championships, a home race he was favourite to win. Van Aert ultimately finished 11th, meaning Jasper Stuyven was the Belgians' best-placed rider, just off the podium in fourth. Van Aert spoke to Sporza's podcast and questioned Remco Evenepoel's decision to attack so early on in the race.

"It was absolutely not the tactics of the team or the national coach to use Remco so early. He himself chose to attack so early, that early was for [Yves] Lampaert or [Victor] Campenaerts. Because Remco was at the front, they were never able to carry out their task," Van Aert explained.

"It's important that we talk about this again. We will still be in selections together. Remco contacted me, but that was quite short. No major steps have been taken to clear it up, but that will come. Communication is important in every relationship and Remco still has to take steps in that regard.

"What happened at the World Championships will linger, but as a person you have to be forgiving. Otherwise you will make life very difficult. For me, this does not stand in the way of racing together later."

Prior to the race, legend of the sport Eddy Merckx questioned why Evenepoel had been included if the team's goal was to ride 100 per cent for Van Aert. One other spot of Wout news...after Roubaix he confirmed he'd be taking a long break before cyclocross season, so might be returning to action later than in previous years. His perennial rival, Mathieu van der Poel, last week said he'd be beginning his cross campaign in December.