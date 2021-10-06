Support road.cc

Julian Alaphilippe to debut new custom World Championship Specialized Tarmac SL7 at Milano-Torino

Check out the Frenchman’s new beautiful custom paintjob with a blurred design that’s inspired by the “swirling storm of competition”... but minus Shimano's latest groupset
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Oct 06, 2021 11:23
4

Julian Alaphilippe is not only debuting his 2021 edition rainbow stripes at Milano-Torino today, he is also aboard a new custom World Championship Edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7.

2022 Julian Alaphillipe World Championship Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 13

At the end of last month, the Frenchman defended his title in pure style in Leuven, Belgium, launching three blistering attacks with around 17km to go.

> Review: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2

The current World Champion proved once again that he is one of cycling’s biggest showmen, and his bike of choice is this beautiful-looking custom S-Works Tarmac SL7 with a new design that’s inspired by the “swirling storm of competition”.

2022 Julian Alaphillipe World Championship Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 10

Specialized’s Senior Graphic Concept Designer Tom Briggs explains that the top tube graphics depict “that moment when all of the riders effort is being put into the pedals, their vision starts to blur and their eyes cross."

2022 Julian Alaphillipe World Championship Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 5

He adds: “If you look at the World Champ top tube logo it’s offset as though their vision was starting to see double and the world champion rainbow stripes are starting to blur on the downtube and headtube.

“The silver granite represents the swirling of thoughts, emotions, training and everything else that goes into that one singular moment of glory as they become the world champion.”

Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates race aboard the S-Works Tarmac SL7, which Specialized launched back in 2020.

Marketing it as “one bike to rule them all”,  it certainly has ruled the elite world championships since it landed, having claimed three victories across the men’s and women’s events, with Anna van der Breggen’s triumph last year alongside Alaphilippe’s back-to-back wins.

> 25 of the best and fastest 2021 aero road bikes: wind-cheating bikes with an extra turn of speed

Specialized claims the Tarmac SL7 is almost as aerodynamically efficient as its previous aero road bike, the Venge, while being at the UCI's minimum 6.8kg weight limit for racing.

2022 Julian Alaphillipe World Championship Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 1

"By targeting the tubes that truly impact the aero performance of the frame, whether it's the seat tube, the seatstays, the head tube or the fork blades, all with shapes from our FreeFoil Shape Library [the collection of airfoil shapes that Specialized has developed], and then mating them with the fastest components that we have at our disposal and integrating the cabling, we created a package that is 45secs faster over 40km than the Tarmac SL6," said Specialized at the launch.

The World Champion can’t even get hold of the new Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset though, as you can see the bike is built up with the previous version.

> When will Britain’s bike shortage end?

2022 Julian Alaphillipe World Championship Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 2

Wheels are from Roval and Alaphilippe goes between the lightweight Alpinist CLX for the hilly days and the Rapide CLX for flatter stage profiles - both of these are clincher wheelsets.

Saddle-wise it’s an S-Works Romin Evo, the pedals are Shimano Dura-Ace and bottle cages are supplied by Tacx.

Specialized
Specialized Tarmac SL7
Julian Alaphilippe
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

