“Is one minute of your time worth someone’s life?” Zero cyclists injured since new bike lane installed – while driving times barely change; Cyclist blasted for “too bright” lights… and no hi-vis; Is a muddy Roubaix on the way? + more on the live blog

We’re kicking things off on our pre-Easter live blog with a trip across the Atlantic, where a report on a new segregated bike lane in the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland – which was, surprise, surprise, vehemently opposed by some local motorists – has shown that no cyclists or pedestrians were involved in collisions in the six months since the protected infrastructure was installed.

In comparison, in the nine months before the bike lane was put in place, six pedestrians and cyclists were injured in collisions involving vehicles, while one cyclist was killed after being struck by a driver.

According to MoCo360, last year over 8,000 people signed a petition opposing the installation of a protected bike lane and high visibility pedestrian crossings on the Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda.

Biking Old Georgetown Road with @WABADC, @MoCoFSS & @actfortransit in support of Bethesda safety improvements and protected bike lanes. Great turnout - 100 plus! pic.twitter.com/yXkM3G7FhD — Seth Grimes (@Seth4MC) January 8, 2023

The opposition to changes on the road, where 18-year-old cyclist Enzo Marcel Alvarenga was killed in a collision involving a motorist last June, were based on – as these things often are – concerns that the changes would extend the commuting time of drivers and confuse them.

So, what about the poor motorists? To what extent have they been affected by a new road layout which has so far succeeded in keeping the most vulnerable road users from being injured or killed?

Well, they’ve been delayed by a whole 30 seconds, even a minute, in one direction, at certain times of the day.

According to a report released by the Maryland State Highway Administration earlier this week, travel times for motorists heading northbound in the morning has increased by seven percent, or half a minute, since the bike lane was installed, while in the afternoon those travelling in the same direction face a stifling minute-long delay.

Heading southbound, travel times have barely been affected at all, and are currently sitting around pre-bike lane levels.

While local state delegate Marc Korman said that the whole thing was about “finding the right balance” (between road safety and motorists’ impatience, apparently), several cyclists on Twitter praised the report as evidence that “protected bike lanes are working”:

Over a 10-month period in 2022 there were 40 crashes on Old Georgetown Road. Since the bike lane installation, travel times have gone up by *one minute* at most, and there have been no crashes. Is one minute of your time worth someone's life? https://t.co/tadGRSHgD7 — Jane Lyons-Raeder (@janelyonsraeder) April 5, 2023

0 crashes from Oct. 22 to March 23 involving pedestrians or bikers is an amazing stat, compared to six-including a fatal one that took the life of an 18 year old from Jan to Oct. 22. Protected bike lanes are working. — AJ Metcalf (@AJwatchMD) April 5, 2023

Also stoked to hear that incidents of injury collisions on Old Georgetown Road have decreased since their installation and no pedestrians or cyclists have been involved. Oh, and vehicle travel times are 30-60 seconds longer, tops. Yay for improved infrastructure!! — Carly Tu (@carly_tu) April 4, 2023

Of course, some angry motorists still aren’t impressed, kicking off a few debates:

It is going to be pure hell in September. — The Original Red Snapper (@httrredskin) April 4, 2023

It's going to save lives when the high school opens. — mrzaius 🚸 🚲 🐘 (@MrZaius) April 4, 2023

Why do democrats insist we become a third world country? If this is your solution to alleviating traffic you need psychological help — Steven (@MaVASteve) April 5, 2023

This is the type of safety solution used with great success in Germany, Holland, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Austria. The most advanced countries in the world.

Third-world countries are more like the US in the 1960s, few bike lanes and bad overall on traffic safety. — Urban Upgrade (@ForwardBike) April 6, 2023

Well, it’s nice to know that these arguments happen all over the world, eh?