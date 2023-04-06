Support road.cc

Live blog

“Is one minute of your time worth someone’s life?” Zero cyclists injured since new bike lane installed – while driving times barely change; Cyclist blasted for “too bright” lights… and no hi-vis; Is a muddy Roubaix on the way? + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and Ryan Mallon’s here with more cycling news and gossip on the last live blog before Paris-Roubaix (and Easter too, of course)
Thu, Apr 06, 2023 09:55
26
"Is one minute of your time worth someone's life?" Zero cyclists injured since new bike lane installed – while driving times barely change; Cyclist blasted for "too bright" lights… and no hi-vis; Is a muddy Roubaix on the way? + more on the live blog
12:02
Give me all your funky colour schemes

 I like the homage to cycling history of this one…

2023 Trek ALR 6 - 2.jpeg

But I also like the airy wistfulness of this…

2023 Trek ALR 5 - 1.jpeg

Decisions, decisions…

> Is Trek’s new road bike really aluminium? Updated Émonda ALR features new frame with Kammtail aero tubing and fully integrated cables 

11:32
“I guess Roubaix is really not my race”: FDJ-Suez’s Vittoria Guazzini fractures pelvis during Paris-Roubaix recon ride

Devastating news for the in-form Italian, who was nervous about her return to the Hell of the North following her heavy crash at the 2021 edition.

The 22-year-old had been, until her fall during the closing stages of FDJ’s recon ride yesterday, looking impressive all spring, securing two podium places at Le Samyn and the Trofeo Binda, as well as a fourth at Dwars door Vlaanderen last week.

Grace Brown and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will be expected to lead the French team in Guazzini’s absence over the treacherous cobbles of northern France on Saturday.

11:02
“Absolute mystery why no-one is using this cycle lane”

It looks like the bike lane every anti-cycling enthusiast loves to hate is back in the news this week, with even a stone-filled, rollercoaster-like surface not enough to convince the Daily Mail that cyclists can, actually, if they want, ride on the road – even when a (rubbish) cycle lane is nearby…

We’ll have more on the Mail’s bike lane fetish soon, but here’s a taster of some of the baffled reaction from the cycling world:

Over in yesterday’s live blog comments, road.cc reader Shake wrote: “I rode down that road recently, and as can be seen in that photo, it's so littered with stones you're almost guaranteed a puncture. Plus as you would expect, the lane stops and starts all the way along the road.”

But go on, tell us why it should be “illegal” for cyclists to ignore the cycle lane…

10:39
Idiotic arguments for cyclists paying ‘road tax’, #372

Just when you thought you’d seen every possible anti-cycling argument on the internet, some eejit comes up with this whopper on why “cyclists should pay for cycle lanes if they want to use them”:

10:22
Sing, Michael, sing…
09:57
Scottish cycling fans, get excited…

‘They (in this case, Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky, probably) may take our rainbow jerseys, but they’ll never take our freedom!’ 

09:29
Schrödinger’s Cyclist: Driver says cyclist’s light is “too bright”… then blasts him for not wearing “hi-vis”

Some have suggested that this particular exchange may well belong in the internet’s notorious ‘Didn’t Happen’ hall of fame… But judging by the replies, the van driver’s impressive display of motoring doublethink isn’t an isolated phenomenon:

 Can’t believe you left the house without your reflectors, Wayne…

Graeme even claimed that he was once pulled over by the police for being, wait for it, “too visible”:

Maybe, as some pointed out, the van driver wasn’t actually that concerned about the cyclist’s attire and kit, and was more interested in his ongoing game of anti-cycling bingo (inspired by a certain Mail article from yesterday)…

And finally, Robert came along on the thread to ask the pertinent questions:

08:55
The news we all want to hear on the Thursday before Paris-Roubaix weekend

Unfortunately, the current weather forecast is showing far too much sunshine in Roubaix come Friday evening for my liking. But we can all live in hope…

08:08
Cyclists ride in new cycle lane in support of cycling infrastructure in Maryland (credit - gwhennigan, Twitter)
“Is one minute of your time worth someone’s life?” Report says zero cyclists have been involved in collisions since protected bike lane was added – while travel times for motorists have barely changed

We’re kicking things off on our pre-Easter live blog with a trip across the Atlantic, where a report on a new segregated bike lane in the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland – which was, surprise, surprise, vehemently opposed by some local motorists – has shown that no cyclists or pedestrians were involved in collisions in the six months since the protected infrastructure was installed.

In comparison, in the nine months before the bike lane was put in place, six pedestrians and cyclists were injured in collisions involving vehicles, while one cyclist was killed after being struck by a driver.

According to MoCo360, last year over 8,000 people signed a petition opposing the installation of a protected bike lane and high visibility pedestrian crossings on the Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda.

The opposition to changes on the road, where 18-year-old cyclist Enzo Marcel Alvarenga was killed in a collision involving a motorist last June, were based on – as these things often are – concerns that the changes would extend the commuting time of drivers and confuse them.

So, what about the poor motorists? To what extent have they been affected by a new road layout which has so far succeeded in keeping the most vulnerable road users from being injured or killed?

Well, they’ve been delayed by a whole 30 seconds, even a minute, in one direction, at certain times of the day.

According to a report released by the Maryland State Highway Administration earlier this week, travel times for motorists heading northbound in the morning has increased by seven percent, or half a minute, since the bike lane was installed, while in the afternoon those travelling in the same direction face a stifling minute-long delay.

Heading southbound, travel times have barely been affected at all, and are currently sitting around pre-bike lane levels.

While local state delegate Marc Korman said that the whole thing was about “finding the right balance” (between road safety and motorists’ impatience, apparently), several cyclists on Twitter praised the report as evidence that “protected bike lanes are working”:

Of course, some angry motorists still aren’t impressed, kicking off a few debates:

Well, it’s nice to know that these arguments happen all over the world, eh?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

