Alexandar Richardson smashes London to Brighton (and back) at 40km/h solo + more on the live blog

Chances are if you live somewhere in and around London or the the South East, you've had a big day out on the bike down to Brighton and back. It's a popular weekend route for riders in and around the M25 — you'll normally clock up close to 100 miles, and have a photo-worthy halfway stop by the coast with the added lure of ice cream or fish and chips...

Or, if your name is Alexandar Richardson, you can smash there and back in four hours at a quad-burning average speed of 40.5km/h... solo.

To be fair Richardson isn't your usual club rider spinning the legs at the weekend, he was third at British National Champs behind that guy from Quick-Step whose name escapes me...

Taking in a berg under 2,000m of elevation, the Saint Piran pro, who spent the last couple of seasons with Alpecin-Fenix, hit a top speed of 78km/h descending the South Downs on his way home and maintained a metronomic 91 cadence.

Brutally, the wind from the north meant a less-than-ideal tailwind out, headwind home, but he still managed to take six KOMs on the way out and a few top 10s back into the headwind.

Top of the KOM list? The 20km 'London to Brighton fast section' covered by thousands of riders at the annual charity ride (with the benefit of drafting and closed roads), which Richardson ticked off at 45.5km/h...as you do...