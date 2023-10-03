road.cc Podcast episode 61: We discuss Shimano's snapping cranksets and go big on bearings

You might have already caught episode 61 of the road.cc Podcast, as it was embedded into our wider feature and investigation on Shimano's previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets. Just in case you missed it though, here are all the links you need to listen once more!

With Shimano finally acknowledging that there might be an issue with some of its previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets, George, Emily, Dave and Jack discuss what happened, how it compares to other big bike industry recalls in the past, what Shimano has had to say so far and what we think about the whole saga.

We also sent some broken cranks off to a doctor of mechanical engineering, and discuss the findings from his report in brief. You can read the full feature and Dr Bingley's full report in this article (Shimano has since responded to some questions of ours, so the article was updated on 3/10/23).

In part 2, Jamie nerds out with Matt Harvey of Enduro Bearings to talk about everything bike bearing-related. So, are ceramic bearings really worth it, and what else do you need to know about this small yet super important part of your bike's inner workings? Find out everything you need to know!

