road.cc Podcast episode 61: We discuss Shimano's snapping cranksets and go big on bearings

You might have already caught episode 61 of the road.cc Podcast, as it was embedded into our wider feature and investigation on Shimano's previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets. Just in case you missed it though, here are all the links you need to listen once more!
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music
With Shimano finally acknowledging that there might be an issue with some of its previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets, George, Emily, Dave and Jack discuss what happened, how it compares to other big bike industry recalls in the past, what Shimano has had to say so far and what we think about the whole saga.
We also sent some broken cranks off to a doctor of mechanical engineering, and discuss the findings from his report in brief. You can read the full feature and Dr Bingley's full report in this article (Shimano has since responded to some questions of ours, so the article was updated on 3/10/23).
In part 2, Jamie nerds out with Matt Harvey of Enduro Bearings to talk about everything bike bearing-related. So, are ceramic bearings really worth it, and what else do you need to know about this small yet super important part of your bike's inner workings? Find out everything you need to know!
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.
At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.
Real world evidence of the site still being broken.
Someone makes up some nonsense. An MP repeats that nonsense to the public. The public then repeats the nonsense to the MP. MP takes that as proof...
105 weight is in the arms not the rings
This is 100% typical of media attitudes to cyclists. That tosser of a journalist should be made to ride to work for a month, get some perspective.
'war on motorists'...
I can barely look at what ever the plan for drivers was - not much news cut-through that I've seen so far. ...
Hi KDee. The Reserve wheels that you see in the pics have an internal rim width of 25mm and the Teravails measure 30.6mm wide @ 60psi.
Cycling should reduce this provided folk are not driving to cycle. I wonder how the increase in the use of plastics and electonics in bikes will...
This is Trumpistan (accountability free) trope for the licenced motor vehicle users responsibility and obligations....