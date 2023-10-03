Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
road.cc Podcast episode 61: We discuss Shimano's snapping cranksets and go big on bearingsroad.cc podcast episode 61 lead image

road.cc Podcast episode 61: We discuss Shimano's snapping cranksets and go big on bearings

We're dissecting THAT Shimano recall (or inspection program if you're from our neck of the woods) and bringing you some hardcore bearings chat in the latest episode of the road.cc Podcast...
by roadcc staff
Tue, Oct 03, 2023 13:41
0

You might have already caught episode 61 of the road.cc Podcast, as it was embedded into our wider feature and investigation on Shimano's previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets. Just in case you missed it though, here are all the links you need to listen once more!

 

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

2023 Shimano Ultegra Broken Crank delamination 6

With Shimano finally acknowledging that there might be an issue with some of its previous generation Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets, George, Emily, Dave and Jack discuss what happened, how it compares to other big bike industry recalls in the past, what Shimano has had to say so far and what we think about the whole saga.

We also sent some broken cranks off to a doctor of mechanical engineering, and discuss the findings from his report in brief. You can read the full feature and Dr Bingley's full report in this article (Shimano has since responded to some questions of ours, so the article was updated on 3/10/23). 

2022 Enduro Bearings BSA - BB - XD15 Ceramic - DUB 29mm - 2.jpg

In part 2, Jamie nerds out with Matt Harvey of Enduro Bearings to talk about everything bike bearing-related. So, are ceramic bearings really worth it, and what else do you need to know about this small yet super important part of your bike's inner workings? Find out everything you need to know!

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.

Podcast
podcasts
road.cc podcast
cycling podcast
cycling podcasts
the road.cc podcast
Shimano
enduro bearings
ceramic bearings
shimano crank
shimano crankset
road.cc staff

This content has been added by a member of the road.cc staff

Latest Comments

 