Bas Tietema's Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB De Rosa Pininfarina

Bas Tietema might not be a name that you've heard of before, but the Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB pro has had a very interesting time in the world of pro cycling.

Tietema progressed through the ranks before joining the BMC development team. Health issues forced him to stop racing for a while and he turned his attention to making some of the best cycling content on YouTube. If you haven't checked it out, you should.

His coverage of the 2021 Tour de France produced that fabulous moment and as he got back into racing for a series of videos, his thoughts turned to a possible return to the pro ranks.

Late in 2021 Tietema was signed by Bingoal, with the idea that he'd race the 2022 season, documenting his return to the pro peloton. Along with new teammates and a very bright kit, Tietema also has a brand new bike with the Belgian squad being supplied by De Rosa.

The team uses the Pininfarina, the Italian brand's do-it-all aero racer.

A Rotor chainset provides the riders with their all-important power data and it is interesting to see that Ultegra Di2 is used. As a 2nd-tier team, Bingoal won't have the biggest budget, so savings need to be made somewhere and the functionality of Ultegra Di2 makes it a sensible choice.

Fast Forward provides the wheels and the team will have a mix of depths available depending on the day's race. It's tubeless Schwalbe Pro One tyres on this bike.

Up at the front of the bike, Vision's Metron integrated bar is one that we see a lot in the pro peloton. It combines neat integration with an aero shape and good stiffness. That's pretty much everything that a racer wants.

The drops are wrapped in tape from the team's saddle sponsor Repente.