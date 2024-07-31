Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Insurance company admits "mistake" after cyclist's stolen bike claim declined as "no evidence" of damage to lock... because thief took it too; First Transcontinental finishers; GB Olympic cycling medals continue + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is back from a few days off and straight into the live blog mix, triathlon and BMX freestyle giving us our Olympic cycling fix today, while we'll also have all the other cycling-related goings-on in the world this Wednesday...
Wed, Jul 31, 2024 09:14
4
Insurance company admits "mistake" after cyclist's stolen bike claim declined as "no evidence" of damage to lock... because thief took it too; First Transcontinental finishers; GB Olympic cycling medals continue + more on the live blogLocks from stolen bikes at UCL (via LCC on Twitter)
15:00
Insurance company admits "mistake" after cyclist's stolen bike claim declined as "no evidence" of damage to lock... because thief took it too
Bike theft hotspot sign (Bikmo)

The Guardian newspaper has helped a devastated cyclist receive an insurance payout after their provider initially declined the claim as the thief had taken the lock too, meaning there was "no evidence of damage" to it. The tale appears in the 'Consumer champions' section of the paper today and features a reader from Brighton's unpleasant experience with Homeprotect, who have now admitted making a "mistake" over the initial rejection of the claim.

JC explained: "My e-bike was stolen this month but my insurer, Homeprotect, has rejected the claim because there is no evidence of damage to the lock. That’s because the thief made off with it, too. The bike was listed on my policy as a specific item to be covered even away from home. I don't believe that the policy wording is clear. It should state that a bike theft claim will only be considered where there is CCTV proof or a broken lock is found.

"I can't tell you how upsetting this is. I am 68 years old and bought the bike just before lockdown and it was a life-saver. It's kept me mobile and sane. I'd parked it outside my art class, locked to a bike stand. I came out and it was gone. I reported the theft to the police and gave Homeprotect the crime reference. I've asked the company to review its decision but so far it has not changed its mind.

"I used my bike every day because Brighton is so hilly, and also for long rides such as Land’s End to Edinburgh. A replacement will cost at least £2,500. This leaves me in an impossible situation. I'm being penalised because the thief took the lock."

Thinking the situation did indeed seem "unfair", the Guardian contacted Homeprotect and got them to admit a "mistake in declining" the claim, a decision that has since been overturned.

Homeprotect said: "We're very sorry about the poor experience JC has had in trying to resolve her claim for her stolen e-bike. We made a mistake in declining this claim and have since overturned the decision, with a payment being made to the customer for the value specified for the bike, plus the cost of the lock.

"We acknowledge the distress that's been caused by this claim being dealt with incorrectly, are reviewing our internal processes to ensure this doesn't happen again and have offered additional compensation to JC as a gesture of goodwill."

Well done to the Guardian and feel free to get in touch with us if you go through similar...

13:55
Kieran Reilly wins BMX freestyle silver

Place de la Concorde has a rich history, perhaps most notably for its bloodiness during the French Revolution, but is most familiar, in a cycling context at least, for its location at the bottom of the Champs-Élysées, years and years of the Tour de France's best sprinters flying past the famous square en route to final-stage victory. For this week, however, it has been turned into a playground for some of the most ridiculously talented bike handlers you could ever wish to spend your Wednesday afternoon watching, not least Kieran Reilly who just won silver.

Kieren Reilly wins BMX freestyle silver in Paris (Alex Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

And in some style too...

Collarbone, wrist, hip... that's just three bones I'd break trying that... and that's before we even start on how many fewer teeth I'd leave Paris with. It was gold for Argentina's Jose Torres Gil who posted the top score of 94.82, while home favourite France's Anthony Jeanjean was in tears as he dropped to third. This Olympics lark is exciting, isn't it? And we haven't even hit the velodrome yet...

13:45
Shimano sales fall by 21% in first half of 2024 – but components giant says key European market remains "firm" despite serious delivery problems
2022 Dauphine - Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma F 2

> Shimano sales fall by 21% in first half of 2024 – but components giant says key European market remains "firm" despite serious delivery problems

13:24
Transcontinental rider has to turn back and ride final kilometre again after missing part of the finish route

Extraordinary drama at Transcontinental as Abdullah Zeinab who had looked to finish third after an admirable nine days chasing the win, only to eventually be caught by Christoph Strasser during a tough spell which saw the Palestinian rider suffer FIVE punctures since Sunday. Well, while it looked like it would be a third-place finish, disaster struck, Zeinab realising he'd missed part of the obligatory Finish Parcours, meaning he had to turn around to finish the race again, by which time Tim De Witte had arrived in Istanbul in third.

The event organisation praised Zeinab's "hardy resolution to persevere", taking "all manner of situations in his stride, and managing his mind to stay calm and collected through difficulty and discomfort". Andre Bachmann is today the fifth rider to finish overall, everyone else still with miles to cover, climbs to conquer and challenges to overcome.

Chapeau all, and good luck...

10:58
"Kristian Blummenfelt is not to be messed with": Tour de France stage winner backs Olympic triathlon champion's plan to win Tour by 2028 and says he'll "immediately claim his place" in peloton
Kristian Blummenfelt and Victor Campenaerts

> "Kristian Blummenfelt is not to be messed with": Tour de France stage winner backs Olympic triathlon champion's plan to win Tour by 2028 and says he'll "immediately claim his place" in peloton

09:28
Wait, why are they all working together?

Strange scenes as rival athletes on different teams contribute equal turns during Olympic race, without squabbling or sitting on... triathlon's weird...

09:15
Is it okay to use a pressure washer on your bike? The cases for and against spraying your bike clean
Is it okay to use a pressure washer on your bike? July 2024

> Is it okay to use a pressure washer on your bike? The cases for and against spraying your bike clean

08:51
Robin Gemperle wins Transcontinental

One minute shy of nine days exactly, Robin Gemperle reached the Transcontinental finish line in Istanbul having led from start to finish. He finished second to two-time winner Christoph Strasser last year, but the Swiss rider turned 2023's result around, finishing four hours ahead of Strasser this time.

Just the 12 punctures for Strasser during the nine days, but by our calculations Gemperle's moving time was 22km/h. Remarkable considering the terrain, lack of sleep and relentless nature of the ride.

08:29
GB win another cycling medal (sort of) as plenty more Paris crashes blight Olympic triathlon

Look away now anyone who believes a bike ride should never be preceded by a swim or followed by a run... personally, I think it's quite impressive adding extra difficulty to your day's physical activity, rather than (like me) simply crawling off the bike into a dark room to eat your bodyweight in 'recovery' meals. Britain's Beth Potter won bronze in this morning's women's event, the French taking another gold thanks to Cassandre Beaugrand, as the athletes did indeed brave the Seine for the swim. We'll wait to see the reports from the Olympic Village bogs in the coming days to confirm who came out unscathed...

Obviously, we're most interested in the bike leg, the poor athletes coming out of the river and onto the wet city centre cobbles — Lotte Miller, Jeanne Lehair and Laura Lindemann just three of the riders to hit the deck. Former cyclist and commentator Jens Dekker wasn't too sympathetic... apparently forgetting what happened on Saturday...

The men are at the start, including a certain Kristian Blummenfelt...

Kristian Blummenfelt, Norwegian triathlete (credit: Kristian Blummenfelt on Facebook)

> Triathlon star with highest ever recorded VO2 max Kristian Blummenfelt reveals ambitious plan to win the Tour de France by 2028 

07:57
"It's not April 1st, is it?": Cycling fans react to bizarre news Vuelta a España stage will start inside a supermarket

Yep, this is the news we first shared on yesterday's live blog, that just when you thought professional cycling couldn't get any weirder... they go and announce that stage six of the Vuelta will begin inside a Carrefour supermarket in Jerez. Bizarre. 

Naturally, it's because of sponsorship, the organisers telling us that to celebrate 12 years of Carrefour's backing (the brand whose logo appears on the red leader's jersey) the riders and lead car will set off from the supermarket's aisles "where customers usually do their shopping".

Let's hope the closure is well-communicated and some poor abuela isn't left stranded outside without lunch. Good luck getting this idea past the British public for the Tour of Britain... could you imagine the uproar if Asda/Tesco/Sainsbury's was shut for such purposes? 'Lycra-clad racers starve the elderly' would surely get an outing in certain sections of the press...

The Carrefour news is, of course, prime punning territory and a few of you entertained yourselves with... "Aisle believe it when I see it"... "Cycling round a supermarket? Are they off their trolley?"... and other efforts.

On Twitter, Tim Cooper recalled some amusing fun he used to enjoy in an unnamed Halfords store thanks to his mate being the manager: "Mate of mine used to manage a Halfords superstore and was the keyholder. After closing — and after everyone had gone — we had criterium races round the aisles on Halfords bikes. I think the max number we had racing was 5. This predates rolling CCTV security!"

Over on Facebook, Andrew William Smart commented: "I've always thought a crit stage in a multi-storey car park would be impressive." Now that sounds like fun.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
pockstone | 2 hours ago
3 likes

I wasn't expecting finish-line drama after a 10 day race, but watching Abdullah Zeinab's dot take a wrong turn so close to the end, and have to back track a couple of km to complete the final parcours was heart-rending. Not sure if it actually made the difference between 3rd and 4th place, but I suspect it did. Absolute kudos to all who have finished, are still on the road and those who have pulled out but had the courage to start in the first place.
Edit: checked the dots and it looks like AZ was 9minutes or so ahead of TdeW when he had to turn back within spitting distance of the finish line, only to come in about 30 minutes back!

Avatar
stonojnr | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Wasn't Taylor Knibb who crashed most often in the ITT, a triathlete by trade ?

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to stonojnr | 1 hour ago
0 likes

stonojnr wrote:

Wasn't Taylor Knibb who crashed most often in the ITT, a triathlete by trade ?

Past tense not required - she competed in the triathlon this morning!

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
1 like

Presumably Robin Gemperle is now going to eat for two hours solid and then sleep for a week or so…? 

Latest Comments

 