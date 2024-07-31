Insurance company admits "mistake" after cyclist's stolen bike claim declined as "no evidence" of damage to lock... because thief took it too; First Transcontinental finishers; GB Olympic cycling medals continue + more on the live blog

The Guardian newspaper has helped a devastated cyclist receive an insurance payout after their provider initially declined the claim as the thief had taken the lock too, meaning there was "no evidence of damage" to it. The tale appears in the 'Consumer champions' section of the paper today and features a reader from Brighton's unpleasant experience with Homeprotect, who have now admitted making a "mistake" over the initial rejection of the claim.

JC explained: "My e-bike was stolen this month but my insurer, Homeprotect, has rejected the claim because there is no evidence of damage to the lock. That’s because the thief made off with it, too. The bike was listed on my policy as a specific item to be covered even away from home. I don't believe that the policy wording is clear. It should state that a bike theft claim will only be considered where there is CCTV proof or a broken lock is found.

"I can't tell you how upsetting this is. I am 68 years old and bought the bike just before lockdown and it was a life-saver. It's kept me mobile and sane. I'd parked it outside my art class, locked to a bike stand. I came out and it was gone. I reported the theft to the police and gave Homeprotect the crime reference. I've asked the company to review its decision but so far it has not changed its mind.

"I used my bike every day because Brighton is so hilly, and also for long rides such as Land’s End to Edinburgh. A replacement will cost at least £2,500. This leaves me in an impossible situation. I'm being penalised because the thief took the lock."

Thinking the situation did indeed seem "unfair", the Guardian contacted Homeprotect and got them to admit a "mistake in declining" the claim, a decision that has since been overturned.

Homeprotect said: "We're very sorry about the poor experience JC has had in trying to resolve her claim for her stolen e-bike. We made a mistake in declining this claim and have since overturned the decision, with a payment being made to the customer for the value specified for the bike, plus the cost of the lock.

"We acknowledge the distress that's been caused by this claim being dealt with incorrectly, are reviewing our internal processes to ensure this doesn't happen again and have offered additional compensation to JC as a gesture of goodwill."

Well done to the Guardian and feel free to get in touch with us if you go through similar...