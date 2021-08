Woman steals bike from inside police station; An umbrella for cyclists; Campaign launched to remind motorists that 'cyclists are also people'; Bike repair shop applies for booze licence; School bans parents in cars + more on the live blog

A school has banned parents from the surrounding roads at pick up and drop off times, in a bid to tackle traffic levels.

Cadland Primary School was one of three selected for Hampshire County Council's School Streets trial, which will involve roads being closed off to parents during drop-off and pick-up.

The hope is that parents will walk or cycle their children to school, with affected roads remaining open to residents, emergency services, blue badge holders, deliveries and businesses, the Lymington Times report.

Local counsellor, Alexis McEvoy, said: "It comes to the point where you have to say enough is enough.

"The situation has been that parents are trying to jockey for position to park, and I have even seen parents stopping and letting their kids out onto the main road.

"The other issue is the inconvenience for those who live there, and the health implications of exhaust fumes, particularly for the little ones.

"No doubt there will be some complaints. Parents will say they are in a hurry, but they will just have to leave earlier."