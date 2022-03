"There isn’t a blind spot out the windscreen — driver didn't look": Surrey traffic cops weigh in on Jeremy Vine's latest video; Viral Kyiv cyclist reportedly national team manager; Strava activity; Council may scrap segregated lane + more on the live blog

The 2022 Mechanism Collection is Danish brand Pas Normal Studios’ updated performance line for fast-paced spring and summer rides, with second-skin tight cut and highly breathable fabrics used throughout the range which includes men’s and women’s specific versions.

The Mechanism Jersey (£155) comes in an aerodynamic race fit and uses a lightweight fabric, but also includes practical features including a zippered side pocket with a protected insert. Available in 13 men’s and 12 women’s colour options, it’ll be hard not to find one that’ll match your style.

This is paired with the Mechanism Bibs (£220) which feature a four-layer foam chamois and low-profile shoulder straps along with a second-skin fit.

Designed for the most unpredictable weather, the Mechanism Long Sleeve Jersey (£170) has a soft fleece lining and an additional lightweight mesh panel is fitted to the lower back panel of the jersey to prevent the build-up of moisture in your back pockets.

The Stow Away Gilet (£120) is a lightweight option made from a DWR- treated Japanese fabric technology, and is said to easily pack away in a back pocket so you’re well equipped and prepared for a sudden shower.